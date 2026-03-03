PIER59 Studios Launches Megaverse™ — A Fully Integrated Ecosystem for Virtual Production, XR, and Live Events Featuring the Largest LED Screen in the Northeast

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PIER59 Studios today announced the launch of Megaverse™, a trademarked initiative that defines the studio’s next evolution in expanded reality production.

Megaverse™ is an expanded reality powered by technology, a complete ecosystem for virtual production, XR, and live events.

Built on three decades of production leadership, Megaverse™ unifies technology, workflow, and expertise into one seamless environment, enabling creators to blend physical and digital worlds with precision and confidence.

A Unified Ecosystem for the Future of Production

As virtual production and immersive technologies rapidly transform filmmaking, brand storytelling, and live experiences, productions are often forced to assemble fragmented solutions across multiple vendors, systems, and technical teams.

Megaverse™ eliminates that friction.

By integrating LED volume stages, real-time rendering pipelines, XR capabilities, live broadcast infrastructure, and event production services into a single coordinated system, PIER59 Studios provides an environment where creative intent moves fluidly from concept to execution.

Whether capturing in-camera visual effects on a curved LED volume, the country’s largest in the Northeast, producing an XR broadcast, or hosting a technology-forward live event, Megaverse™ delivers a unified approach designed for reliability, scalability, and creative flexibility.

What Megaverse™ Makes Possible

Megaverse™ empowers productions to:

Seamlessly blend real performers with digital environments

Evaluate and refine creative decisions in real time

Transition between virtual production, XR content, and live event formats

Maintain lighting continuity and visual fidelity across mediums

Reduce technical fragmentation and workflow inefficiencies

The result is a production ecosystem where technology enhances, rather than interrupts creative momentum.

The Four Pillars of Megaverse™

1. Technology Stack

Megaverse™ integrates advanced hardware and software systems, including high-resolution LED volumes, real-time rendering engines powered by Unreal Engine, media servers, camera tracking systems, and broadcast-ready infrastructure.

This unified stack ensures consistent performance across virtual production shoots, XR activations, hybrid events, and immersive brand experiences.

2. Workflow Services

From pre-production planning and asset sourcing to real-time rendering and on-set optimization, Megaverse™ supports productions at every stage.

The workflow is designed around in-camera results, allowing directors, cinematographers, producers, and brand teams to evaluate and finalize creative decisions in the moment.

3. Expert Support

Behind Megaverse™ is a multidisciplinary team of technologists, producers, engineers, and creative specialists.

Clients receive guidance across creative development, technical configuration, lighting strategy, Unreal integration, and live event execution, ensuring both artistic ambition and operational precision.

4. Flexibility Across Formats

Megaverse™ adapts fluidly across use cases, including:

Virtual Production film and commercial shoots

XR stages and immersive broadcasts

Hybrid and live-streamed events

Brand activations and experiential environments

This flexibility allows productions to scale and pivot without rebuilding infrastructure from scratch.

Why Megaverse™ Matters

As virtual production becomes foundational to modern storytelling, accessibility and reliability are critical.

Megaverse™ represents a shift from isolated stages and standalone tools toward a comprehensive ecosystem, one that reduces complexity while expanding creative possibility.

By consolidating technology, workflow, and expertise under one roof in Manhattan, PIER59 Studios delivers a production experience that is both technically rigorous and artistically elevated.

“Megaverse™ reflects how production is evolving,” said Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa, Founder and President of PIER59 Studios. “Technology should empower creativity, not fragment it. With Megaverse™, we’ve created an environment where artists and producers can move confidently between physical and digital worlds, without compromise. One space for everything.”

About PIER59 Studios

Founded in 1995, PIER59 Studios is New York’s premier creative production campus, supporting photography, film, virtual production, and large-scale events. Located on the Manhattan waterfront, the studio has continuously evolved alongside the industries it serves, from the film era to digital, motion, real-time 3D, and AI-enabled workflows.

With the launch of Megaverse™, PIER59 Studios continues to expand what’s creatively possible by ensuring technology serves as a catalyst for imagination, collaboration, and production mastery.

