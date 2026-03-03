TurnOnGreen’s Digital Power Corporation Secures Design Win with Major Post-Production Technology Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”) today announced that its power electronics subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”), has been selected to deliver a customized power supply solution to a recognized leader in professional video and audio post-production technology serving the film, television, and broadcast industries.

The solution will support high-performance post-production systems deployed in demanding studio and broadcast environments. Leveraging DPC’s proven power architecture, the design has been engineered to meet stringent performance, thermal management, and long-term reliability requirements associated with professional media production equipment.

This engagement represents continued execution within an existing customer relationship and demonstrates the adaptability of DPC’s established power platforms to specialized high-reliability applications.

Management believes this selection further validates Digital Power’s ability to tailor field-proven power technologies to meet the evolving needs of diversified end markets.

“Being selected by an established leader in professional post-production technology reflects the strength of our engineering expertise and the reliability of our power platforms,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TurnOnGreen. “Film, television, and broadcast production environments demand consistent, high-performance operation, and we are proud to support systems that enable professional media creation worldwide.”

TurnOnGreen continues to leverage its core power conversion expertise across mission-critical applications, including defense, medical, industrial, telecommunications, and professional media markets.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world’s most demanding environments. The Company serves diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial, and e-Mobility. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen develops customer-driven solutions focused on performance, efficiency, sustainability, and reliability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, TurnOnGreen collaborates closely with customers to engineer advanced power technologies that address complex operational requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors including a change in future projected revenue due to modification or cancellation of orders. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

