Huion Sets New 22-Inch Industry Benchmark with Launch of Kamvas 22 (Gen 3)

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Huion, a trusted name in the design and manufacturing of digital drawing tablets, has officially launched its next-gen 21.5-inch pen display today, the Kamvas 22 (Gen 3). This exciting development comes at the perfect time for digital artists as we kick off the new year.

Over the past two years, Huion has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, advancing both technology and expanding its product lineup. This showcases the company’s determination to offer a diverse range of options tailored to both entry-level and professional artists. With Kamvas 22 (Gen 3), they now have another tool to express their artistic vision.

Uncompromising Gen 3 Performance

Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) takes up the baton from its predecessors, Kamvas 22 and Kamvas 22 Plus, continuing their mission to provide artists with a large-format, cost-effective canvas option.

Equipped with advanced Huion PenTech 4.0 technology and a nano-etched Canvas Glass 2.0 screen, along with support for multiple color modes and other practical features, Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) helps artists create an efficient and immersive creative experience.

The 21.5-inch, 90Hz screen serves as a canvas that enables illustrators and animators to draw boldly and smoothly, while the 2.5K (2560 x 1440) resolution ensures a sharp workflow.

With PenTech 4.0, you get 16K levels of pressure sensitivity, a 2g initial activation force, and tilt auto-alignment feature, making drawing and writing feel as natural as using a real pen and paper.

Color accuracy is essential for digital creators. Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) covers 99% sRGB, 99% Rec. 709, 90% Adobe RGB, and 92% Display P3, with an impressive accuracy of ΔE < 1.5, ensuring stunning color display and precise color reproduction.

Additionally, this drawing tablet features Canvas Glass 2.0 technology to eliminate glare and provide a textured surface for an authentic, paper-like drawing experience.

Another standout feature is the new ambient light design, which allows users to adjust the lighting to their preferred color, personalizing their unique workspace.

Get to Know More

Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) is a top choice for balancing performance and price in the 22-inch drawing tablet market. If you are looking for a large-sized display but with a smaller investment, the Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) will exceed your expectations.

There are many more features worth exploring on the tablet. To get further information, visit huion.com or follow @huiontablet on Instagram.

SOURCE Huion