Perforce Report Reveals 70% of Organizations Now Integrate AI into Core Workflows—From Content Creation to Code Testing.

Version Control Usage Soared to 86% Across Industries (Up from 69% in 2024).

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, announces the release of the 2025 State of Game Technology Report in collaboration with JetBrains, the intelligent software development tool provider trusted by over 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. The report surveyed 521 professionals across industries—including gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, and manufacturing—revealing how game technology has evolved far beyond traditional entertainment applications.

The report reveals generative AI’s transition from experimental tool to business essential, with 70% of respondents now incorporating these technologies into their workflows (up from 65% last year). Media & Entertainment leads this transformation, with 86% of professionals in this sector actively leveraging generative AI across diverse applications including content creation (44%), imaging and prototyping (35%), and code generation and testing (33%).

Another key industry shift noted this year: 86% of respondents across industries now integrate version control into their workflows, representing a significant increase from 69% last year. This statistic highlights how mission-critical these systems have become as projects grow increasingly complex.

“As game engines expand beyond entertainment into industries like automotive, medical, and manufacturing, version control has become the essential foundation for these complex workflows,” says Brent Schiestl, Senior Director of Product Management at Perforce. “The creation of increasingly sophisticated visual assets and simulations requires infrastructure that can handle what others can’t—which is why we’re seeing adoption surge across technical and creative roles alike.”

“The convergence of game technology and AI represents a fundamental shift in how creative industries approach innovation,” adds Anastasia Kazakova, Head of Marketing and BizDev in .NET at JetBrains. “In game development specifically, we see AI accelerating everything from asset creation and testing to helping studios iterate faster while maintaining high quality. Thus, we’re witnessing organizations move beyond experimentation to full-scale integration, transforming production workflows, creative processes, and ultimately the player experience.”

The complete 2025 State of Game Technology Report is available for download today, offering in-depth analysis of game technology and generative AI adoption for managers and creators alike. Join leaders from Perforce and JetBrains for a live discussion of key findings and future technology trends on Thursday, October 2nd. Register here.

Learn More

Explore P4 One, Perforce’s latest version control for creators

Follow Perforce on LinkedIn and YouTube

About Perforce

The best-run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce. Powered by advanced technology, including powerful AI that takes you from AI ambition to real results, the Perforce suite is purpose-built to handle complexity, maintain speed without compromise, and ensure end-to-end integrity across your DevOps toolchain. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is the trusted partner for innovation.

Harness the power of AI and accelerate your technology delivery without shortcuts. Build, scale, and innovate with Perforce — where efficiency meets intelligence.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools trusted by over 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. Its lineup of more than 30 products includes award-winning IDEs like IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, JetBrains’ AI-powered coding assistant, coding agent Junie, productivity-boosting team tools like YouTrack, Qodana, and TeamCity, and Kotlin, a cross-platform language used by more than 2.5 million developers a year, worldwide.

JetBrains game development solutions empower studios around the world to build games faster and with fewer bugs. Boosting code quality and streamlining development pipelines, JetBrains tools ensure fast delivery to market. Companies like Tencent, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Unity, and others rely on JetBrains game development solutions to optimize their workflows, maintain robust codebases, and bring innovative games to players more efficiently.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 324 1040

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perforce-report-reveals-70-of-organizations-now-integrate-ai-into-core-workflowsfrom-content-creation-to-code-testing-302559568.html

SOURCE Perforce Software