Visteon and FUTURUS Partner to Advance Next-Gen Head-Up Display Technology

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. and BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, and FUTURUS, a China-based innovator in the Head-Up Display (HUD) and Augmented Reality (AR) industry, have partnered to co-develop advanced HUD systems for global automakers.

The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation Augmented Reality (AR) HUD, Windshield HUD, and Panoramic HUD systems that seamlessly project real-time driving data, Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) alerts directly into the driver’s line of sight and onto the road ahead. By combining Visteon’s cockpit electronics leadership and FUTURUS’s optical innovation, Panoramic AR display and computing technologies, the partnership aims to further elevate and redefine the in-cabin experience.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of smarter, safer, and seamlessly connected mobility,” said Francis Kim, Vice President Global Sales & Commercial Excellence, “Augmented reality HUDs are central to the future of connected mobility, and together with FUTURUS, we’re ready to lead that transformation.”

“Visteon’s global reach and deep industry understanding make them an ideal partner,” said Xu Junfeng, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FUTURUS. “We’re confident this collaboration will not only deliver breakthrough HUD and AR solutions for the global market but also accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge AR technologies in the global automotive industry.”

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company’s state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

About FUTURUS

FUTURUS is China’s industry-leading Head-Up Display (HUD) supplier, dominating the market with superior product performance. Having shipped over 1 million units, the company plays a pivotal role in China’s booming New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector. As the global technology pioneer in Augmented Reality Spatial Display, Spatial Computing and AI-enhanced Spatial Interaction, FUTURUS has secured multi-billion RMB contracts (2023-2025) from premium automakers including Li Auto, NIO, Zeekr, Lynk & Co and ultra-luxury brand McLaren. Its investor consortium comprises top-tier global and Chinese institutions such as SoftBank, Cathay Capital, Matrix Partners, CCBT and CICC Capital.

