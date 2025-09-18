Omneky Unveils Interactive AI Video Suite to Turn Products into Data-Driven Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Omneky, Inc., a leader in generative AI for advertising, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking, interactive video generation suite. The new feature allows users to select a product or service and choose from a variety of data-driven video ad concepts, which are then transformed through an interactive AI workflow into multiple scripts, storyboards, and fully-edited, on-brand videos.

The demand for high-quality, personalized video content continues to surge, yet traditional production remains a major bottleneck for marketing teams due to its cost, complexity, and difficulty to scale.

Omneky’s new suite streamlines the creative process from the very beginning. Users simply select a product or service and can either choose from several AI-generated, data-driven video ad concepts or insert their own. From there, the platform generates multiple script options for the user to select or edit. The AI then produces several storyboard versions, allowing the user to regenerate individual scenes until the narrative is perfect. Finally, the AI animates the selected storyboard into a complete, on-brand, and data-driven video. The final output can be launched directly to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, with support for The Trade Desk and other streaming platforms coming soon.

“Our goal has always been to automate the entire creative lifecycle, and this new suite represents a major leap forward in collaborative intelligence,” said Hikari Senju, CEO of Omneky. “We’re empowering marketers to ensure every video is not only on-brand and aligned with their vision but also fundamentally data-driven from the initial concept. This expansion into programmatic and streaming platforms is the next step in providing true omnichannel automation for our customers.”

Key capabilities of the new video generation suite include:

Data-Driven Concepting: After selecting a product, users can choose from multiple AI-generated, data-driven video concepts or write their own to kickstart the creative process.

After selecting a product, users can choose from multiple AI-generated, data-driven video concepts or write their own to kickstart the creative process. Multi-Script Generation: The AI generates multiple, distinct ad scripts from the chosen concept for users to select, edit, or combine.

The AI generates multiple, distinct ad scripts from the chosen concept for users to select, edit, or combine. Iterative Storyboarding: The AI creates several visual storyboard versions based on the chosen script, with the ability for users to regenerate specific scenes.

The AI creates several visual storyboard versions based on the chosen script, with the ability for users to regenerate specific scenes. Advanced Video Editing & Customization: Users can make granular edits to the final animated video, inserting AI avatars, music, custom voiceovers, and transitions using Omneky’s integrated video editor.

Users can make granular edits to the final animated video, inserting AI avatars, music, custom voiceovers, and transitions using Omneky’s integrated video editor. Omnichannel Launch: Launch finished video ads directly to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, with upcoming integrations for The Trade Desk and other streaming platforms.

The new video generation suite is available today for all Omneky customers on the platform.

About Omneky Omneky is capturing the future of the digital advertising market by solving its most significant bottleneck: omnichannel creative production and personalization at scale. Its generative AI platform automates the entire creative lifecycle, empowering businesses to generate and deploy thousands of hyper-personalized ad variations that are continuously optimized for performance across all advertising channels.

Contact:

Hikari Senju

9143939351

401324@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omneky-unveils-interactive-ai-video-suite-to-turn-products-into-data-driven-ads-302559458.html

SOURCE Omneky, Inc.