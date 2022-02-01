Perfect Corp. Rolls Out Ultra-Realistic Image-to-VTO Solution, Turning One 2D Image into a 3D Virtual Try-On for Jewelry and Watch Brands

Cutting-edge AI technology to convert 2D product images to live jewelry VTO for rings, bracelets, necklaces, and watches, elevates the consumer journey with efficiency while saving resources

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced their groundbreaking tech solution that is set to drastically simplify the process to build virtual try-on experiences for jewelry and watch brands. The innovative solution allows brands to seamlessly create hyper-realistic virtual rings, watches, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces using simple 2D product images, making this technology available to Perfect Corp.’s full jewelry virtual try-on service lineup. Jewelry and watch brands continue to show strong demand to bring virtual try-on capabilities to their online stores. This new 2D image-to-VTO solution helps brands solve a major bottleneck of requiring 3D files to build the VTO experience, making it easily accessible and cost-effective to create hyper-realistic virtual try-on experiences for jewelry and watch brands of all sizes.









Building a Hyper-Realistic Jewelry & Watch Try-On Experience from One 2D Image

With this new technology, brands can easily create realistic and dynamic jewelry virtual try-on experiences from a 2D image eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming 3D modeling. The advanced algorithms create lifelike virtual jewelry and timepieces with sophisticated lighting effects and physically accurate motions, delivering a shopping experience with VTO effects similar to those created with 3D models. This innovative solution allows jewelry & watch brands of all sizes to create high-quality, immersive virtual try-on experiences quickly, and helps provide a shopping journey that boosts consumer purchasing confidence effectively.

Democratizing Access to Innovative AI/AR Fashion Tech Solutions for Brands of All Sizes

“With our new 2D to 3D virtual try-on solution for rings, bracelets, necklaces, watches and earrings, brands of all sizes can easily access and implement best-in-class VTO experiences that will drive their business forward,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder, Alice Chang, “This new tech solution marks another milestone in Perfect Corp.’s commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering jewelry and watch brands with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world.”

Experience the new 2D jewelry and watch virtual try-on solutions:

Rings: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/rings

Watches: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/watches

Bracelets: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/bracelets

Earrings: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ar-virtual-earrings

Necklaces: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/necklace

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

