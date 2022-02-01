MacStadium Strengthens Executive Leadership Adding Jason Davis as Chief Product Officer

Appointment reinforces commitment of MacStadium to exponential growth and transformation across the Apple enterprise ecosystem

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, today announced the appointment of Jason Davis as chief product officer. Formerly vice president of product management at Sauce Labs, Davis spearheaded the strategy and execution of testing applications, implemented product-led growth tactics and optimized user acquisition, conversion and retention.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the team. His proven track record of success in product strategy and development will be a significant advantage for us,” said Michael Landreth, MacStadium’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re entering an exciting era of continued growth, product transformation and building upon our commitment to promote innovation in the Apple enterprise.”

Prior to Sauce Labs, Davis was VP of product management at Backtrace, where he orchestrated a focused product strategy targeting the gaming industry, securing 18 of the top 25 global gaming companies as customers and achieving key usage metrics with hundreds of daily and thousands of monthly active users.

Davis has over two decades of experience in product roles across various stages of growth and post-IPO B2B companies. Davis specializes in devising growth-focused product strategies catering to both enterprise and SMB markets.

“It’s a privilege to join MacStadium, especially as we enter this next phase of growth,” Davis said. “I’m excited to leverage their patented racking systems and state-of-the-art KVM switching, and I’m eager to help develop new solutions atop MacStadium’s unique enterprise-level offerings in Apple hardware cloud hosting.”

To learn more about MacStadium and our solutions including the Orka platform, please visit macstadium.com.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

Contacts

Treble

Matt Grant



[email protected]