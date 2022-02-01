Perfect Corp. Reveals Powerful Benefits of AI Skin Technology for Dermatology and Medical Spa Industries in Newest 2023 Global Beauty Trend Report

The report highlights growing consumer interest in skincare and takes a deep dive into a new study out of Wake Forest School of Medicine as AI Skin Analysis becomes an essential solution across industries

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today released its latest Global Beauty Trend Report, "The Rise of AI Skin Technology". The report explores a growing consumer interest in skin health and takes a deep dive into a new study by Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology at Wake Forest School of Medicine. The report takes an in-depth look at the findings of the study to reveal why AI Skin technology is a precise, cost-effective consultation solution for the dermatology and medical spa industries.





AI Skin Technology Becomes Essential as Consumer Interest in Skincare Continues to Grow



The report reveals how consumer interest in skincare and skin health has skyrocketed in recent years, with many consumers prioritizing skincare routines as a key component of wellness. This trend was amplified during the Covid-19 pandemic when many consumers stayed at home and found comfort in skincare regimens as a way to ease stress and practice self-care. As a result, interest in AI skin technology and digital skin analysis tools has also increased significantly. In 2022 alone, there were over 19 Million interactions with the skin score quiz in Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup app, as consumers sought to better understand their skin and the products needed to treat their unique skin concerns.

AI Skin Tech Confirmed Effective for Skin Assessments in Dermatology and Medical Spa Consultations



As the need for precise skin technology increases, Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology has emerged as a groundbreaking tool that has helped top skincare brands provide customers with personalized product recommendations tailored to specific skin concerns.

The report explores the findings of Dr. Steven Feldman’s recent study, which compared Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin technology to both physician skin assessments and the imaging systems commonly used in clinical settings. The study confirmed that Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin technology is a precise tool for performing skin assessments in clinical settings, paving the way for the technology to transform how dermatologists and medical spa providers deliver skin assessments in clinical settings. The report highlights a number of findings from the recent study:

Excellent Test-Retest Reliability: Confirming that Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin technology achieves 95% test-retest reliability. The results were highly consistent and accurate, identifying the same key skin concerns with each scan.

Confirming that Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin technology achieves 95% test-retest reliability. The results were highly consistent and accurate, identifying the same key skin concerns with each scan. High Correlation with Physician Skin Assessments: The study confirmed that the skin assessments obtained using Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin software were highly correlated with assessments done by physicians, indicating the accuracy and precision of the software in recognizing skin concerns.

The study confirmed that the skin assessments obtained using Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin software were highly correlated with assessments done by physicians, indicating the accuracy and precision of the software in recognizing skin concerns. High Correlation with Clinical Imaging System: The report also analyzed the results of Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology when compared to the industry-standard clinical imaging system. The study confirmed a high correlation between the results of Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Technology and the clinical imaging system for every skin concern measured.

The report also analyzed the results of Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology when compared to the industry-standard clinical imaging system. The study confirmed a high correlation between the results of Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Technology and the clinical imaging system for every skin concern measured. AI Skin Software is a Seamless, Cost-Effective Solution: Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin software can be easily integrated across various devices and platforms, and operated seamlessly from a smartphone or tablet in the patient’s hand. It presents a more cost-effective alternative to large imaging booth hardware.

Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin software can be easily integrated across various devices and platforms, and operated seamlessly from a smartphone or tablet in the patient’s hand. It presents a more cost-effective alternative to large imaging booth hardware. High-Speed Skin Analysis: The AI Skin software was able to deliver results 20x faster than the Clinical Imaging System, providing precise skin analysis instantly.

Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Technology Expands and Drives Influence in New Industries



“We are excited to share our latest Global Beauty Trend Report which explores the evolving consumer interest in skincare and the powerful ways AI skin technology is driving impact in this space,” said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp. “The recent study out of Wake Forest University reveals the benefits of AI technology in providing precise skin assessments across industries, and we look forward to seeing how this technology improves the consumer experience for dermatology and medical spa service providers.”

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

