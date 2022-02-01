Penguin Solutions Announces New Release of Scyld Software for HPC Deployment, Cluster Management and Secure Remote User Access

New versions of Scyld ClusterWare and Scyld Cloud Workstation software include performance boosts and updated user interface to better optimize and manage HPC environments

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #HPC—Supercomputing 2022—Penguin Solutions™, an SGH™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, announced today the release of new versions of both Scyld ClusterWare® and Scyld Cloud Workstation™ software. Penguin’s Scyld software portfolio helps customers manage their HPC environments and get maximum benefit from their investment.





Scyld ClusterWare 12.0, due to be released in the first quarter of 2023, includes significant improvements in performance and stability, and introduces a completely redesigned GUI. The updated interface provides administrators with powerful tools to manage and monitor their compute environment saving valuable IT time. This release increases ease of use without sacrificing the power and flexibility that customers of the Scyld ClusterWare suite have come to rely on to optimally manage their HPC environments.

Scyld Cloud Workstation 12.1 is available now as an update to version 12.0, which was released in September 2022. Users have many options when it comes to choosing a remote desktop access solution; however, few are able to deliver the dual combination of superior performance and the broad feature set of Scyld Cloud Workstation 12.1. For example, the new release is able to support a frame rate of 60fps across all platforms, with resolutions up to 4K — all delivered through a standard browser without plugins. With this increased level of performance and refined ease-of-use features, customers of Penguin’s Scyld Cloud Workstation software will have a noticeably better experience and increased productivity across all aspects.

“We’re excited to introduce the latest versions of Scyld ClusterWare and Scyld Cloud Workstation software, which are designed to support the worldwide HPC market as it continues to grow,” said Phil Pokorny, chief technology officer at Penguin Computing. “With Scyld ClusterWare and Scyld Cloud Workstation software, customers will be able to manage their HPC environments at the fastest speeds, and with new performance boosts and updated user interface, managing complex HPC from remote locations has never been easier.”

Penguin Computing will be displaying both Scyld Cloud Workstation 12.1 and an early release of Scyld ClusterWare 12.0 at the Penguin Solutions booth #2400 at SC22 in Dallas this week.

About Scyld ClusterWare 12.0

Scyld ClusterWare software is comprehensive, scalable, and flexible HPC cluster management and monitoring software. A descendant of the original Beowulf clusters developed at NASA in the 1990s, Scyld ClusterWare 12.0 continues to lead the way in enterprise-grade solutions for HPC and AI environments. Scyld ClusterWare version 12.0 is due to be released in Q1 2023.

Features include:

Rapid image-based provisioning for fast cluster boot times

Scalability from tens of nodes to thousands

Support for strictest security environments

Integrate into Ansible-based IT environments for DevOps automation

Updated GUI for single pane of glass administration

Node groups and attributes provide extensibility to build out heterogeneous compute environments

Monitoring and alerting dashboards and tools

Enterprise support provided by HPC experts

About Scyld Cloud Workstation 12.1

Scyld Cloud Workstation software is a remote desktop solution designed to deliver real-time interactive enterprise class visualization through a standard browser without plugins. Users simply connect to the remote environment from virtually any device running Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, Chrome or Safari browsers. Scyld Cloud Workstation version 12.1 is available now.

Features include:

60 fps frame rate on all platforms, supporting up to 4K resolution

Web browsers and native clients for Linux, Windows, and Mac

New plug-in architecture enables integrations

USB forwarding support

Multi-user collaboration

Audio streaming

Highly secure — transmits pixels not data

Visit our website or Penguin Solutions’ booth #2400 at SC22 this week to learn more.

To stay connected, follow Penguin Solutions on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Penguin Solutions, Penguin Computing, Scyld ClusterWare, and Scyld Cloud Workstation are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Penguin Solutions

The Penguin Solutions™ portfolio, which includes Penguin Computing™ and Penguin Edge™, accelerates customers’ digital transformation with the power of emerging technologies in HPC, AI, and IoT with solutions and services that span the continuum of edge, core, and cloud. By designing highly-advanced infrastructure, machines, and networked systems we enable the world’s most innovative enterprises and government institutions to build the autonomous future, drive discovery and amplify human potential. Penguin Solutions is an SGH Brand.

Contacts

Maureen O’Leary



Communications, Penguin Solutions



(602) 330-6846



[email protected]

Karbo Communications



PR for Penguin Computing



(240) 427-8961



[email protected]