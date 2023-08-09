Perfect Corp. and Paramount Launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Interactive AR Movie Experience

Movie-goers can get into character with AR virtual try-on effects to celebrate the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI & AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, today launched an interactive augmented reality (AR) movie experience with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The immersive movie effects are available free to users in the award-winning AR try-on app, YouCam Makeup, and photo-editing app, YouCam Perfect, and feature exclusive turtle filter effects and movie stickers. Movie-goers are invited to join the turtle squad with a virtual try-on to channel Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello, as they return for another epic city adventure.

Cowabunga dude! This exclusive collection of interactive AR effects unlocks a next level movie experience that offers fans the chance to join in the turtle fun firsthand. Ninja Turtle fans can tap into the mutant mayhem with an AR virtual turtle try-on for Raph, Mikey, Leo, and Donnie that features true-to-life nose stickers for each turtle powered by Perfect Corp.’s AR virtual try-on technology. The interactive effects are available now, leading up to the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theaters August 2nd, 2023.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Paramount and debut a playful collection of Ninja Turtle virtual try-on effects in celebration of the summer box office hit coming to theaters this August,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The AR virtual try-on effects are bringing fans one step closer to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle mayhem with fun, interactive filters and stickers that further elevate the cinematic experience with AR virtual try-on.”

Fans can experience the exclusive collection of look filters and effects for The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by downloading the free YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps today. Then, share your turtle try-on across social media tagging @YouCamApps and #YouCamTurtles.

YouCam Makeup app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

