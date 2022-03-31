Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Revenue $128.3 $118.6 8.2 % $128.4 $118.6 8.2 % Gross Profit $54.7 $50.2 9.0 % $58.0 $53.2 9.0 % Gross Margin 42.6 % 42.3 % 30 bps 45.2 % 44.9 % 30 bps Operating Income $19.6 $16.9 16.0 % $23.4 $20.7 12.9 % Operating Margin 15.3 % 14.3 % 100 bps 18.2 % 17.5 % 70 bps Net Income (*) $15.4 $11.9 29.3 % $18.6 $15.0 24.2 % Diluted EPS $0.28 $0.21 33.3 % $0.33 $0.27 22.2 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

“Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin, driven by significant growth in North American and European markets,” stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. “In the second quarter, our North American revenue growth exceeded 8%, and EMEA revenue increased by over 5%. Our Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a “Luminary” Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America. We recently announced that Sapiens will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Power Virtual Agents to provide generative AI solutions for insurance companies.”

“Today, we are raising our full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance for 2023 from $507 – $512 million to $511 – $516 million. We are also increasing the lower range of our operating margin from 17.8% to 18%. Our full-year Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for 2023 is 18.0% – 18.2%,” added Mr. Al-Dor.

“We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, or $14.4 million in total for the first six months of 2023.” concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2023, to Sapiens’ shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record.”

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens’ results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

International: 972-3-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens’ website at: veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq2-2023. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens’ cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens [email protected] +1 917-533-4782 Investor Contacts Brett Maas

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

+1 646-536-7331

[email protected]

Kimberly Rogers

Managing Director, Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

[email protected]



Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 128,299 118,582 253,020 236,277 Cost of revenue 73,635 68,416 145,327 136,694 Gross profit 54,664 50,166 107,693 99,583 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 15,746 14,451 31,363 28,601 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 19,297 18,805 37,816 37,524 Total operating expenses 35,043 33,256 69,179 66,125 Operating income 19,621 16,910 38,514 33,458 Financial and other expenses, net 562 2,467 1,759 2,119 Taxes on income 3,587 2,512 6,917 5,450 Net income 15,472 11,931 29,838 25,889 Attributable to non-controlling interest 69 21 239 53 Net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders 15,403 11,910 29,599 25,836 Basic earnings per share 0.28 0.22 0.54 0.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.21 0.53 0.46 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands) 55,196 55,110 55,176 55,101 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 55,582 55,572 55,576 55,602

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP revenue 128,299 118,582 253,020 236,277 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue 55 23 110 45 Non-GAAP revenue 128,354 118,605 253,130 236,322 GAAP gross profit 54,664 50,166 107,693 99,583 Revenue adjustment 55 23 110 45 Amortization of capitalized software 1,425 1,410 2,856 2,881 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,848 1,608 3,696 3,640 Non-GAAP gross profit 57,992 53,207 114,355 106,149 GAAP operating income 19,621 16,910 38,514 33,458 Gross profit adjustments 3,328 3,041 6,662 6,566 Capitalization of software development (1,679) (1,621) (3,337) (3,367) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,084 1,155 2,160 2,399 Stock-based compensation 1,059 1,129 1,922 2,060 Acquisition-related costs *) 4 133 10 400 Non-GAAP operating income 23,417 20,747 45,931 41,516 GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 15,403 11,910 29,599 25,836 Operating income adjustments 3,796 3,837 7,417 8,058 Taxes on income (589) (768) (1,153) (1,618) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens’ shareholders 18,610 14,979 35,863 32,276 (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating profit 19,621 16,910 38,514 33,458 Non-GAAP adjustments: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue 55 23 110 45 Amortization of capitalized software 1,425 1,410 2,856 2,881 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,932 2,763 5,856 6,039 Capitalization of software development (1,679) (1,621) (3,337) (3,367) Stock-based compensation 1,059 1,129 1,922 2,060 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-

related costs 4 133 10 400 Non-GAAP operating profit 23,417 20,747 45,931 41,516 Depreciation 976 934 2,031 2,075 Adjusted EBITDA 24,393 21,681 47,962 43,591

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Revenues 128,354 124,776 119,486 119,019 118,605 Gross profit 57,992 56,363 53,774 53,546 53,207 Operating income 23,417 22,514 21,058 20,902 20,747 Adjusted EBITDA 24,393 23,569 22,092 22,036 21,681 Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders 18,610 17,253 18,022 16,871 14,979 Diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.31 0.32 0.30 0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 North America 52,116 50,371 50,801 49,555 48,154 Europe 62,960 64,572 56,910 56,887 59,868 Rest of the World 13,278 9,833 11,775 12,577 10,583 Total 128,354 124,776 119,486 119,019 118,605

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 82,559 71,965 164,401 147,589 Pre-production implementation services (**) 45,795 46,640 88,729 88,733 Total Revenues 128,354 118,605 253,130 236,322

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 42,437 37,599 87,286 78,045 Pre-production implementation services (**) 15,555 15,608 27,069 28,104 Total Gross profit 57,992 53,207 114,355 106,149

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 51.4 % 52.2 % 53.1 % 52.9 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 34.0 % 33.5 % 30.5 % 31.7 % Gross Margin 45.2 % 44.9 % 45.2 % 44.9 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Cash-flow from operating activities 14,603 22,188 14,430 4,405 6,615 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,679) (1,658) (1,238) (1,492) (1,621) Capital expenditures (775) (634) (400) (1,047) (803) Free cash-flow 12,149 19,896 12,792 1,866 4,191 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) – 30 1,100 – – Adjusted free cash-flow 12,149 19,926 13,892 1,866 4,191 (*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets

and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 89,417 160,285 Short-term bank deposit 90,000 20,000 Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 89,338 93,382 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 14,539 11,640 Total current assets 283,294 285,307 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 11,453 12,021 Severance pay fund 3,696 3,996 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 312,474 319,661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,264 33,688 Other long-term assets 16,864 13,671 Total long-term assets 369,751 383,037 TOTAL ASSETS 653,045 668,344 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 8,475 9,415 Current maturities of Series B Debentures 19,796 19,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,553 76,962 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 7,463 9,063 Deferred revenue 36,275 30,720 Total current liabilities 140,562 145,956 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Series B Debentures, net of current maturities 39,511 59,275 Deferred tax liabilities 12,218 11,363 Other long-term liabilities 12,728 13,312 Long-term operating lease liabilities 22,037 28,432 Redeemable non-controlling interest 85 89 Accrued severance pay 7,223 7,063 Total long-term liabilities 93,802 119,534 EQUITY 418,681 402,854 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 653,045 668,344

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 29,838 25,889 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,743 10,995 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 32 42 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment 86 36 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 1,922 2,060 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 2,351 (10,758) Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net 45 (607) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets (390) 4,151 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,014) 7,035 Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities (12,572) (10,662) Increase in deferred revenues 5,284 (3,090) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 466 (146) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,791 24,945 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,439) (1,265) Investment in deposits (70,002) (15,160) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 30 9 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (3,467) Capitalized software development costs (3,337) (3,367) Acquisition of intellectual property (177) – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (74,925) (23,250) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution of dividend (13,796) (25,900) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796) (19,796) Dividend to non-controlling interest (47) – Net cash used in financing activities (33,639) (45,696) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 905 (5,113) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,868) (49,114) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 160,285 190,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 89,417 141,129

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $416.2 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (39.76)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.29).

Logo – http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301891413.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation