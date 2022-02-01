OutSystems Recognizes its 2022 Innovation Award Winners

Customers’ successes illustrate the power of high-performance low-code to deliver innovative apps with the power to transform businesses

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, will honor the global 2022 OutSystems Innovation Awards winners at its virtual NextStep conference. The awards recognize, honor, and celebrate the customers and organizations who best exemplify the power of high-performance low-code to make IT and development more proactive, agile, and sustainable when creating business-critical applications.

“Year after year, we are blown away by the immense levels of success and innovation our customers achieve by leveraging high-performance application development,” said Carlos Alves, Chief Operating Officer of OutSystems. “With our platform, customers have been able to create and maintain innovative applications that truly transform their customer experience and business for the better. It is an honor to watch these industry leaders make such impactful strides. With OutSystems, any organization can create a culture of innovation by turning software into a strategic strength.”

This year’s Innovation Award winners include:

Western Union: Best-in-class Innovation – Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, is driving a company-wide transformation, which includes migrating its infrastructure from on-prem to the cloud. To accelerate application development, improve agility, and provide great digital experiences, the company chose OutSystems as its high-performance low-code platform. Using OutSystems for customer-facing digital experiences, back office, and workflow solutions, Western Union launched new digital banking services in two countries in just 11 months. The international roll-out continues to other countries at pace.

Leading reinsurer, Gen Re, needed to retire its legacy systems to modernize at scale. Gen Re chose OutSystems and built a high-performance development team that delivered 30 applications in its first nine months. Gen Re now has the agility needed to deliver increasingly strategic, internal, and customer-facing systems faster than ever. Boston Scientific: Excellence in Business- Enterprise Business – Boston Scientific’s healthcare solutions and partnerships team develops flexible, data-driven solutions with leading healthcare institutions to improve patient care while lowering costs. To facilitate fast, iterative innovation, Boston Scientific came to OutSystems and delivery partner Devoteam. Their first product, Clearpath, is a navigation tool for multidisciplinary hospital teams to support patients’ clinical history review, care, and monitoring through complex pathways, including specific heart procedures, implants, and soon, cancer treatments.

As the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, Lineas partnered with Truewind to develop its “Golden Triangle” solution, which includes digital twins, track and trace visibility for all consignments, and a customer self-service portal. The program supports the EU’s climate neutrality goals, encouraging freight to switch from road to rail. Monson Agencies: Excellence in Business- Small Business – Partnering with Kiandra, Monson migrated from its legacy software provider and digitized its end-to-end shipping and port agency business. The company now offers a customer portal, MB2, which gives clients faster service, richer insights, and seamless integration to real-time data concerning vessels, port visits, and financial data.

anb, uses OutSystems to deliver its new digital solutions. anb’s achievements include making loan origination three times faster, mortgage applications 64 percent faster, and launching a new mobile banking app in less than four months, used by over one million customers. anb won multiple global awards as the best mobile banking app in Saudi Arabia. Ricoh: Emerging Technology and Intelligent Automation – Ricoh adopted OutSystems in 2020 to accelerate the development of customer-facing SaaS and BPaaS solutions under its Intelligent Business Platform product line. RICOH Claims Management is a purpose-built, integrated-as-a-service offering that solves a top challenge for insurance providers. The product—developed in four months with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean—harnesses document imaging, AI, ML, natural language processing, and RPA alongside OutSystems to expedite claims intake, validation, and resolution to improve customer satisfaction and retention.

Those lacking literacy and health awareness in rural South Africa often have cancer diagnosed late or not at all. The Center for Community Technologies (CCT) at Nelson Mandela University saw the potential to raise community awareness, help citizens recognize symptoms, and seek earlier intervention. CCT’s C-VIVE mobile app was born in a hackathon, which brought together CCT, OutSystems partner NTT DATA, and the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA). C-VIVE, now available on iOS and Android app stores, improves cancer awareness to save more lives. SUEZ: Environmental Impact – SUEZ enables customers in 40 countries to provide access to water and waste services with resilient and innovative solutions. A traceable supply chain is crucial for trust in a highly regulated industry. Leveraging its existing investment in blockchain, SUEZ worked with OutSystems partner Devoteam to accelerate “SludgeAdvanced,” a digital solution for trusted traceability all along the value chain of sewage sludge organic recovery.

