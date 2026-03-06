Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Saturday at the 30th Annual Texas Country Reporter Fest

The popular event celebrating the beloved TV program takes place in downtown Grand Prairie on March 28 and will feature activities both new and fondly familiar.

Texas Country Reporter Fest is back at it again, with plans to bring the back roads of Texas to Grand Prairie’s Main Street on Saturday, March 28, for another fun-filled experience. The thirtieth annual event will feature a roster of both new and familiar activities that offer something for everyone.

The first annual Backroads to Main Street Parade will kick off this year’s celebration, giving spectators the chance to cheer on local leaders, performance groups, and special guests. The parade’s grand marshal will be hometown icon Joe Zavala, owner of Zavala’s Barbecue. Zavala’s story was featured on the most recent season of Texas Country Reporter, spotlighting his fight against cancer and his mission to help others through the Zavala Family Foundation. The parade will wrap up with a vintage-car show in which aficionados will be able to show off their stylish vintage rides-from cars to pickups to lowriders-bringing to mind idyllic drives along the back roads of Texas. After the parade, festivalgoers will get to choose from an array of activities to continue to enjoy their Saturday.

If you’re itching for a little competition, the first annual Prairie Dog Showdown may be right up your alley. This isn’t your typical hot dog-eating contest. It’s a no-hands event featuring the Prairie Dog, an all-beef hot dog with Texas flair: It’s topped with crushed corn chips, pickled jalapenos, cheese, and, of course, chili. Contestants will compete to see who can eat their Prairie Dog while making the least mess-without using their hands. The winner will get not only impressive bragging rights but also $1,000 in cash. Zavala and the adventurous storyteller Bo Evans from CBS Texas are stepping up to compete, committing their potential winnings to charitable causes. Anyone interested in participating can apply here. Entries will be accepted through March 13. The event will be hosted by none other than TCR‘s host, J. B. Sauceda.

There’s also a less messy contest for the kiddos. The Oasis of Optimism art contest embodies the spirit of TCR‘s mission: to serve as an “oasis of optimism” on the fast-paced highway of modern life. The event will show off works of kids in grades K-12 that convey the things about Texas that make them feel optimistic. The art department of TCR‘s sister brand, Texas Monthly, will judge the artwork, and winners will have their creations displayed in an upcoming issue of Texas Monthly magazine. Submissions will be accepted here through March 13. In conjunction with the festival, CBS Texas will be extending the prompt to viewers of all ages to participate in a photo challenge, featuring VIP prizes and the opportunity to showcase their works at the event. Visit cbstexas.com for updates.

It wouldn’t be TCR Fest without the popular marketplace. The “Made in Texas” Vendor Market will be the festival’s shopping destination for those looking for some of the best Texas-made wares and services around. With more than one hundred specially curated vendors and artisans, the market will offer a wide selection of goods to add to your home or give as gifts, such as jewelry, home goods, clothes, and more. Shoppers may recognize a few vendors and artisans from the show too. There will also be food trucks throughout the festival grounds.

And “it just won’t get more Texas than ‘dillos,” says the Sparks Agency, which will be hosting an armadillo race at the festival. Watch as the hard-shelled critters are guided down a track by their selected guests, or “jockeys,” as they try to cross the finish line.

TCR Fest will also have something for music fans, who will get the chance to listen and dance to live tunes from artists including Nikki Lane, Texas Headhunters, Cory Cross, J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed, and Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad.

The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. TCR Fest is proud to partner with the Zavala Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals in the restaurant industry who are battling or affected by cancer. Donations to the foundation can be made through its website, zavalafamilyfoundation.org.

TCR Fest thanks its exclusive event partners, the City of Grand Prairie and EpicCentral, and sponsors Boater’s World Marine Centers-Grand Prairie, Resort Vacations, and Santa Fe Spirits, as well as media sponsors CBS Texas and 95.9 The Ranch.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with TCR host, J.B. Sauceda, or an event official, please email press@texasmonthly.com . Follow TCR Fest on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

