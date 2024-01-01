Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 14th Annual Pebby Award Winners
Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced its winners of its Fourteenth Annual Pebby Awards, recognizing the hotel teams across its portfolio for outstanding accomplishments in 2025. Nominees were selected by Pebblebrook’s selection committee based on exceptional performance, leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence during the year.
“As we celebrate the fourteenth year of the Pebby Awards, we are proud to recognize the exceptional leadership, resilience, and dedication of this year’s nominees,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “In a year that demanded agility, focus, and creativity, our hotel teams rose to the challenge—delivering strong operating performance, adapting to evolving market conditions, and continuing to elevate the guest experience across our portfolio. It is a privilege to honor these remarkable management teams, whose leadership and commitment drove meaningful results in 2025 and helped position our hotels for an exciting year ahead in 2026.”
The annual Pebby Awards celebrate excellence across a broad range of disciplines critical to hotel performance, including leadership, sales and marketing, revenue management, profitability, sustainability, community impact, and execution during redevelopment and renovation. This year’s awards include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best International Feature Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the Academy Honorary Award.
The 2025 Pebby Award Winners and Nominees
Best Picture
Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall performance in 2025 through exceptional operating execution, profitability, and agility in navigating a challenging operating environment.
2025 Winner: Newport Harbor Island Resort
Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group
Led by Managing Director Alan Reynolds
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Picture:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Argonaut Hotel
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Director
Recognizing the management team that demonstrated the strongest overall leadership in 2025, including excellence in revenue management and comprehensive expense management.
2025 Winner: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group
Led by General Manager Eduardo Fernandez
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Director:
- Argonaut Hotel
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Best Actor / Actress
Recognizing the sales and marketing team that delivered the strongest overall performance in 2025.
2025 Winner: 1 Hotel San Francisco
Managed by Starwood Hotels
Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Sales & Marketing Joel Costa
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Actor / Actress:
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica & Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Best International Feature Film
Recognizing the hotel team that made the most meaningful positive impact on its community and neighborhood in 2025.
2025 Winner: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts
Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best International Feature Film:
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Zena Washington DC & Viceroy Washington DC
Best Live Action Short Film
Recognizing the hotel team that delivered the strongest overall revenue management strategies and execution in 2025.
2025 Winner: Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, and Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Managed by Sage Hospitality Group
Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist and Area Director of Revenue Management Jessica Brown
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- L’Auberge Del Mar
- Southernmost Beach Resort & The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Production Design
Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall profitability flow-through in 2025.
2025 Winner: The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Managed by Marriott International
Led by Complex General Manager Gurki Singh
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Production Design:
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- L’Auberge Del Mar
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Visual Effects
Recognizing the hotel team that delivered the strongest overall performance during a major renovation while embodying the Company’s standard of relentless pursuit of continuous improvement and maintaining a positive, professional approach throughout a period of disruption and change.
2025 Winner: LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts
Led by General Manager Gregg Harper
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Visual Effects:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica
- Inn on Fifth
Best Original Score
Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall performance following a prior-year major renovation, as measured by gains in market share and operating cash flow.
2025 Winner: Newport Harbor Island Resort
Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group
Led by Managing Director Alan Reynolds
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Original Score:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Adapted Screenplay
Recognizing the hotel team that achieved the strongest overall forecasting accuracy for operating profitability in 2025.
2025 Winners (Tie): The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland, and The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
Managed by Sage Hospitality Group
Led by Area Managing Director Dragan Andrejic
The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Managed by Marriott International
Led by General Manager John Ford
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego Bay Downtown
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
Best Cinematography
Recognizing the hotel that demonstrated the strongest implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives in 2025, reducing energy, water, and waste consumption while lowering overall greenhouse gas emissions.
2025 Winner: Chaminade Resort & Spa
Managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality
Led by General Manager Doug Lord
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Cinematography:
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf
Best Documentary Feature
For best leadership in financial reporting, accounting discipline, and internal controls—paired with strong expense stewardship.
2025 Winner: 1 Hotel San Francisco
Managed by Starwood Hotels
Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Finance Mike Lustgraaf
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Documentary Feature:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
Best Animated Feature Film
For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models, and guest experience.
2025 Winners (Tie): Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, and Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco
Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa
Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group
Led by General Manager Jim Gross
Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco
Managed by Starwood Hotels
Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:
- Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar
- Blue Mermaid Restaurant at Argonaut Hotel
- Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Dirty Habit at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- The Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort
- Torpedo Bar & Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort
Best Original Screenplay
For most improved STR performance, as evidenced by market share gained during 2025, with consideration for market circumstances.
2025 Winners (Tie): Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, and Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts
Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins
Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Managed by Sage Hospitality Group
Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Original Screenplay:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel
- Le Parc at Melrose
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
Academy Honorary Award
For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.
2025 Winners (Tie): Revere Hotel Boston Common, and Hotel Zetta San Francisco
Revere Hotel Boston Common
Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts
Led by General Manager Sean Howe
Hotel Zetta San Francisco
Managed by Sage Hospitality Group
Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist
We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Academy Honorary Award:
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- The Hotel Zags
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 44 hotels, totaling approximately 11,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.
Contacts
Raymond D. Martz, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – (240) 507-1330
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www.pebblebrookhotels.com