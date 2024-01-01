Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 14th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced its winners of its Fourteenth Annual Pebby Awards, recognizing the hotel teams across its portfolio for outstanding accomplishments in 2025. Nominees were selected by Pebblebrook’s selection committee based on exceptional performance, leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence during the year.





“As we celebrate the fourteenth year of the Pebby Awards, we are proud to recognize the exceptional leadership, resilience, and dedication of this year’s nominees,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “In a year that demanded agility, focus, and creativity, our hotel teams rose to the challenge—delivering strong operating performance, adapting to evolving market conditions, and continuing to elevate the guest experience across our portfolio. It is a privilege to honor these remarkable management teams, whose leadership and commitment drove meaningful results in 2025 and helped position our hotels for an exciting year ahead in 2026.”

The annual Pebby Awards celebrate excellence across a broad range of disciplines critical to hotel performance, including leadership, sales and marketing, revenue management, profitability, sustainability, community impact, and execution during redevelopment and renovation. This year’s awards include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best International Feature Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the Academy Honorary Award.

The 2025 Pebby Award Winners and Nominees

Best Picture

Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall performance in 2025 through exceptional operating execution, profitability, and agility in navigating a challenging operating environment.

2025 Winner: Newport Harbor Island Resort



Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group



Led by Managing Director Alan Reynolds

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Picture:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Argonaut Hotel

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Director

Recognizing the management team that demonstrated the strongest overall leadership in 2025, including excellence in revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

2025 Winner: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort



Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group



Led by General Manager Eduardo Fernandez

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Director:

Argonaut Hotel

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Best Actor / Actress

Recognizing the sales and marketing team that delivered the strongest overall performance in 2025.

2025 Winner: 1 Hotel San Francisco



Managed by Starwood Hotels



Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Sales & Marketing Joel Costa

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica & Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Best International Feature Film

Recognizing the hotel team that made the most meaningful positive impact on its community and neighborhood in 2025.

2025 Winner: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa



Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts



Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best International Feature Film:

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena Washington DC & Viceroy Washington DC

Best Live Action Short Film

Recognizing the hotel team that delivered the strongest overall revenue management strategies and execution in 2025.

2025 Winner: Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, and Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco



Managed by Sage Hospitality Group



Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist and Area Director of Revenue Management Jessica Brown

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Southernmost Beach Resort & The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Production Design

Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall profitability flow-through in 2025.

2025 Winner: The Westin Copley Place, Boston



Managed by Marriott International



Led by Complex General Manager Gurki Singh

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Production Design:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

L’Auberge Del Mar

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Visual Effects

Recognizing the hotel team that delivered the strongest overall performance during a major renovation while embodying the Company’s standard of relentless pursuit of continuous improvement and maintaining a positive, professional approach throughout a period of disruption and change.

2025 Winner: LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club



Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts



Led by General Manager Gregg Harper

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Argonaut Hotel

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica

Inn on Fifth

Best Original Score

Recognizing the hotel that delivered the strongest overall performance following a prior-year major renovation, as measured by gains in market share and operating cash flow.

2025 Winner: Newport Harbor Island Resort



Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group



Led by Managing Director Alan Reynolds

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Original Score:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Adapted Screenplay

Recognizing the hotel team that achieved the strongest overall forecasting accuracy for operating profitability in 2025.

2025 Winners (Tie): The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland, and The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland



Managed by Sage Hospitality Group



Led by Area Managing Director Dragan Andrejic

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter



Managed by Marriott International



Led by General Manager John Ford

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego Bay Downtown

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Best Cinematography

Recognizing the hotel that demonstrated the strongest implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives in 2025, reducing energy, water, and waste consumption while lowering overall greenhouse gas emissions.

2025 Winner: Chaminade Resort & Spa



Managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality



Led by General Manager Doug Lord

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Cinematography:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

Best Documentary Feature

For best leadership in financial reporting, accounting discipline, and internal controls—paired with strong expense stewardship.

2025 Winner: 1 Hotel San Francisco



Managed by Starwood Hotels



Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Finance Mike Lustgraaf

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Documentary Feature:

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Animated Feature Film

For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models, and guest experience.

2025 Winners (Tie): Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, and Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco

Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa



Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group



Led by General Manager Jim Gross

Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco



Managed by Starwood Hotels



Led by Area Managing Director Ashley Gochnauer

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar

Blue Mermaid Restaurant at Argonaut Hotel

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Dirty Habit at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC

The Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

Torpedo Bar & Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort

Best Original Screenplay

For most improved STR performance, as evidenced by market share gained during 2025, with consideration for market circumstances.

2025 Winners (Tie): Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, and Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa



Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts



Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco



Managed by Sage Hospitality Group



Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Best Original Screenplay:

Argonaut Hotel

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

Le Parc at Melrose

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Academy Honorary Award

For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

2025 Winners (Tie): Revere Hotel Boston Common, and Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Revere Hotel Boston Common



Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts



Led by General Manager Sean Howe

Hotel Zetta San Francisco



Managed by Sage Hospitality Group



Led by Area General Manager Benjamin Malmquist

We also congratulate the other outstanding nominees for Academy Honorary Award:

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

The Hotel Zags

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 44 hotels, totaling approximately 11,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

Contacts

Raymond D. Martz, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – (240) 507-1330



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