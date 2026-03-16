ScorePoint Introduces Browser-Based Games Hub with Direct Challenges, ScoreLand Wagers, and Shareable Friend Invites

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2026) – ScorePoint (sp.games) today announced the launch of its browser-based Games Hub, bringing together a growing library of instant-play titles alongside a competitive challenge system designed for social play. Built for mobile and desktop, ScorePoint enables players to start a game in seconds without installing an app.

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At the core of the platform is a rewards experience built around points and badges, allowing players to track progress and achievements over time. To deepen engagement, ScorePoint also introduces direct, profile-based challenges that turn casual play into structured head-to-head competition.

From a player profile, users can select a game, issue a challenge, and place a wager using LandCoin, ScoreLand’s in-platform currency. Each challenge runs within a 24-hour window, and each player receives a one-hour play opportunity to set a high score and attempt to surpass their opponent. The experience is presented in a polished, visually driven interface that highlights the challenge status, time remaining, and score target in a clear, engaging format.

In addition to on-site challenges, ScorePoint supports shareable friend invites, allowing players to generate a challenge link and send it directly through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, making it easy to invite friends to compete with minimal friction.

The Games Hub is available now at: https://sp.games/en/games

Learn more about the platform at: https://sp.games

About ScorePoint

ScorePoint (sp.games) is a bilingual Arabic-English browser-based gaming platform featuring hundreds of instant-play titles, a rewards layer built around points and badges, and competitive challenge mechanics including profile-based head-to-head play and shareable friend invites. Designed for Arabic-speaking audiences worldwide, ScorePoint is available on web, Android, and iOS with no downloads required.

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