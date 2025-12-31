Peakstone Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peakstone Realty Trust (“Peakstone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PKST), an industrial real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Proposed Merger

On February 2, 2026, the Company and PKST OP L.P., its operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with certain affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“Brookfield”) in which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, a Brookfield private real estate fund would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Peakstone for $21.00 per share in cash (collectively with the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the “Mergers”). The all-cash transaction represents an implied enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 34% to Peakstone’s share price on January 30, 2026, the last full trading day prior to the announcement of the Mergers, as well as a 46% premium to the Company’s 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) and a 51% premium to the Company’s 90-day VWAP, for the period ended January 30, 2026. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Peakstone Board of Trustees and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Company’s common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue: Approximately $26.0 million from continuing operations (excludes approximately $12.8 million of revenue from Office Discontinued Operations Properties).

Approximately $26.0 million from continuing operations (excludes approximately $12.8 million of revenue from Office Discontinued Operations Properties). Net income : Approximately $3.7 million; net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $3.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.

: Approximately $3.7 million; net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $3.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”): $0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit.

$0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit. Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO” ): $0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit.

): $0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit. Same Store Cash Net Operating Income (“Same Store Cash NOI”) : Increased 3.7% to approximately $11.5 million compared to the same quarter last year. For the fourth quarter, the portfolio included in same store metrics consisted solely of the 16 traditional industrial properties.

: Increased 3.7% to approximately $11.5 million compared to the same quarter last year. For the fourth quarter, the portfolio included in same store metrics consisted solely of the 16 traditional industrial properties. Leasing: Completed 11.4 acres of leasing at weighted average releasing spreads of 9.7% (GAAP) and 3.7% (cash).

Completed 11.4 acres of leasing at weighted average releasing spreads of 9.7% (GAAP) and 3.7% (cash). Acquisitions: Acquired six IOS properties for approximately $38.5 million.

Acquired six IOS properties for approximately $38.5 million. Dispositions: Sold all remaining Office segment properties, consisting of 16 assets, for approximately $443.9 million, eliminating the Office segment as of December 31, 2025.

Sold all remaining Office segment properties, consisting of 16 assets, for approximately $443.9 million, eliminating the Office segment as of December 31, 2025. Debt: Reduced outstanding debt balance by $564.8 million, resulting in total outstanding debt of $485.9 million and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 5.4x as of December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Revenue: Approximately $106.0 million from continuing operations (excludes approximately $94.8 million of revenue from Office Discontinued Operations Properties).

Approximately $106.0 million from continuing operations (excludes approximately $94.8 million of revenue from Office Discontinued Operations Properties). Net loss : Approximately $(332.6) million; net loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $(307.7) million, or $(8.37) per basic and diluted share.

: Approximately $(332.6) million; net loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $(307.7) million, or $(8.37) per basic and diluted share. Core FFO: $1.98 per basic and diluted share/unit.

$1.98 per basic and diluted share/unit. AFFO : $1.99 per basic and diluted share/unit.

: $1.99 per basic and diluted share/unit. Same Store Cash NOI : Increased 2.4% to approximately $45.5 million compared to prior year.

: Increased 2.4% to approximately $45.5 million compared to prior year. Leasing: Completed 84.8 acres of leasing at weighted average releasing spreads of 55.5% (GAAP) and 52.8% (cash).

Completed 84.8 acres of leasing at weighted average releasing spreads of 55.5% (GAAP) and 52.8% (cash). Acquisitions: Acquired nine IOS properties for approximately $96.2 million.

Acquired nine IOS properties for approximately $96.2 million. Dispositions: Sold 33 office properties for approximately $883.7 million, completing the Company’s exit from office, and three traditional industrial properties for approximately $71.6 million.

Sold 33 office properties for approximately $883.7 million, completing the Company’s exit from office, and three traditional industrial properties for approximately $71.6 million. Debt: Reduced outstanding debt balance by $874.4 million, resulting in total outstanding debt of $485.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

Portfolio

At quarter end, the Company’s portfolio was comprised of 76 Industrial segment properties, consisting of 60 IOS properties and 16 traditional industrial properties.

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW At December 31, 2025 Number of



Properties Occupancy



Percentage



(based on



rentable square



feet) Occupancy



Percentage



(based on usable



acres) WALT



(in years) ABR



($ in thousands) Percentage of



ABR Operating Properties 72 — — 4.5 $78,146 100.0% IOS 56 — 97.9% 4.2 $31,885 40.8% Traditional Industrial 16 100.0% — 4.7 $46,261 59.2% Redevelopment Properties 4 — — — — —% Portfolio Total / Weighted-Average 76 100.0% 97.9% 4.5 $78,146 100.0%

Leasing Activity

Industrial Segment:

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company completed the IOS leasing activity described below, totaling 11.4 usable acres. On a combined basis, the weighted average releasing spreads were 9.7% on a GAAP basis and 3.7% on a cash basis: A new 11.3-year lease for 3.1 usable acres at an IOS property located in Port Charlotte, Florida. A 3-year lease renewal for 3.7 usable acres at an IOS property located in Manassas, Virginia. A 5-year lease renewal for 4.6 usable acres at an IOS property located in Houston, Texas.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company completed IOS leasing activity totaling 84.8 usable acres. On a combined basis, this leasing activity resulted in weighted average releasing spreads of 55.5% on a GAAP basis and 52.8% on a cash basis.

IOS Acquisition Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired six IOS properties for an aggregate contractual purchase price of approximately $38.5 million, as described below: A five-property IOS portfolio totaling 23.2 usable acres for approximately $31.0 million. The portfolio was 77% leased to four tenants, with a 5.8-year WALT and 3.6% average annual rent escalations. The properties are located in the following markets: Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Chattanooga, Tennessee. A 4.2-usable acre IOS property located in Plano, Texas for approximately $7.5 million. The property was 100% leased to a single tenant, with a 4.7-year WALT and 3.6% annual rent escalations.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired nine IOS properties for an aggregate contractual purchase price of approximately $96.2 million.

Disposition Activity

Office Segment:

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold all of its remaining office properties, consisting of 16 assets, for an aggregate gross sales price of approximately $443.9 million, eliminating the Office segment as of December 31, 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold 33 office properties for an aggregate gross sales price of approximately $883.7 million, completing the Company’s exit from office.

Industrial Segment:

There were no Industrial segment property dispositions in the fourth quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold three traditional industrial properties for an aggregate gross sales price of approximately $71.6 million.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter

Revenue

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, revenue from continuing operations was approximately $26.0 million, compared to approximately $29.8 million for the same quarter last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue from continuing operations was approximately $106.0 million compared to approximately $116.4 million for the prior year. The change in revenue was primarily due to the Company’s transition to an industrial-only portfolio and full disposition of the Company’s office properties.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was approximately $3.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $12.7 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $(307.7) million, or $($8.37) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $(10.4) million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year.

Core FFO and AFFO

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Core FFO was approximately $11.1 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit, compared to $24.9 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share/unit, for the same quarter last year. AFFO was approximately $11.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share/unit, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share/unit, for the same quarter last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Core FFO was approximately $78.6 million, or $1.98 per basic and diluted share/unit, compared to $100.0 million, or $2.53 per basic and diluted share/unit, for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2025, AFFO was approximately $79.0 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share/unit, compared to $106.6 million, or $2.69 per basic and diluted share/unit, for the prior year.

Same Store Cash NOI

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Same Store Cash NOI (reflecting only properties in continuing operations) was approximately $11.5 million compared to $11.1 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 3.7%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Same Store Cash NOI (reflecting only properties in continuing operations) was approximately $45.5 million compared to $44.4 million for the prior year.

Segment Same Store Cash NOI (USD in



Thousands) % Change vs Q4 2024 Industrial $11,466 3.7% IOS — — Traditional Industrial $11,466 3.7% Total / Weighted-Average $11,466 3.7%

Balance Sheet

Below is a table showing select balance sheet metrics.

Metric ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Balance Sheet



As of December 31, 2025 Total Debt $485.9 Cash and Cash Equivalents $138.7 Net Debt $347.3 Available Revolver Capacity $240.7 Total Liquidity $379.4 Weighted Average Debt Maturity 3.2 years Fixed Rate Debt, including Swaps (%) 100% SOFR Interest Rate Swaps (Wtd. Avg. Rate) $285mm through 7/1/29 at 3.58% Total Wtd. Avg. Effective Interest Rate (including Swaps) 5.33% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre 5.4x

Dividends

The Company paid a dividend for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.10 per common share on January 19, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common shares on December 31, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Peakstone has agreed to suspend payment of its regular quarterly dividend, effective immediately, until the earlier of the closing or the termination of the Merger Agreement.

Discontinued Operations

During 2025, the Company completed its strategic transformation to an industrial-only REIT through the disposition of all properties in its Office segment. As a result, the Office segment was eliminated as of December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s plan to dispose of its Office segment properties represented a strategic shift in its business that met the criteria for classification as discontinued operations. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2025, 27 Office segment properties (collectively, the “Office Discontinued Operations Properties”) were classified within discontinued operations for all periods presented. All previously disposed Office segment properties not included within the Office Discontinued Operations Properties are included within continuing operations for all periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

In light of the proposed Mergers, the Company will not be hosting a webcast to present the fourth quarter 2025 results.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and traditional industrial properties, with a strategic focus on the IOS sector.

Additional information is available at www.pkst.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We intend for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated expenses, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the growth of our industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) platform and the consummation of the Mergers (as defined below). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: general economic and financial conditions; political uncertainty in the U.S.; the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us and our tenants; market volatility; inflation; any potential recession or threat of recession; interest rates; disruption in the debt and banking markets; concentration in asset type; tenant concentration, geographic concentration, and the financial condition of our tenants; whether we are able to monitor the credit quality of our tenants and/or their parent companies and guarantors; competition for tenants and competition with sellers of similar properties if we elect to dispose of our properties; our access to, and the availability of capital; whether we will be able to refinance or repay debt; whether we will be successful in renewing leases or selling an applicable property, as leases expire; whether we will re-lease available space above or at current market rental rates; future financial and operating results; our ability to manage cash flows; our ability to manage expenses, including as a result of tenant failure to maintain our net-leased properties; dilution resulting from equity issuances; expected sources of financing, including the ability to maintain the commitments under our revolving credit facility, and the availability and attractiveness of the terms of any such financing; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect our business; changes in zoning, occupancy, land use and safety regulations and/or changes in their applicability to our properties; cybersecurity incidents or disruptions to our or our third party information technology systems; our ability to maintain our status as a real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) within the meaning of Section 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) and our Operating Partnership as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our future capital expenditures, operating expenses, net income or loss, operating income, cash flow and developments and trends of the real estate industry; whether we will be successful in the pursuit of our objectives, expectations and intentions, including any acquisitions, investments, or dispositions, including our acquisition of industrial outdoor storage assets; whether we are able to identify, source or complete acquisitions on acceptable terms; our ability to meet budgeted or stabilized returns on our redevelopment projects within expected time frames, or at all; whether we will succeed in our investment objectives; whether we are able to successfully operate our industrial outdoor storage properties; any fluctuation and/or volatility of the trading price of our common shares; risks associated with our dependence on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed; risks associated with our ability to obtain the shareholder approval required to consummate the Mergers and the timing of the closing, including the risks that a condition to closing will not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing will not occur; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to, and others related to, the Mergers and the Merger Agreement (as defined below); the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Mergers may affect the timing or occurrence of the Mergers or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Mergers, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the Mergers, potential difficulties in our ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with tenants and other third parties as a result of the Mergers, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Mergers; and other factors, including those risks disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the US. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this document contains and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included in the Appendix if the reconciliation is not presented on the page in which the measures are published.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION THAT THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement, the preliminary proxy statement and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC (when available) may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://pkst.com or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations by email at ir@pkst.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its trustees and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction. Information about the Company’s trustees and executive officers and their ownership of the Company’s securities is set forth in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, and subsequent documents filed with the SEC.

Additional information regarding the identity of participants in the solicitation of proxies, and a description of their direct or indirect interests in the proposed transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available.

PEAKSTONE REALTY TRUST CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except units and share amounts) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,673 $ 146,514 Restricted cash 7,767 7,696 Real estate: Land 381,824 341,702 Building and improvements 810,112 1,009,286 In-place lease intangible assets 109,852 141,193 Construction in progress 4,233 962 Total real estate 1,306,021 1,493,143 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (211,099 ) (224,247 ) Total real estate, net 1,094,922 1,268,896 Assets related to discontinued operations, net — 1,101,356 Above-market lease intangible assets, net 1,257 2,401 Deferred rent receivable 18,173 22,958 Deferred leasing costs, net 3,885 5,013 Goodwill 68,373 68,373 Right-of-use lease assets 1,325 755 Interest rate swap asset, at fair value — 15,974 Other assets 18,449 36,296 Total assets $ 1,352,824 $ 2,676,232 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt, net $ 474,006 $ 1,344,619 Interest rate swap liability, at fair value 2,444 — Distributions payable 3,818 8,477 Below-market lease intangible liabilities, net 34,261 39,832 Right-of-use lease liabilities 1,334 744 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,258 62,312 Liabilities related to discontinued operations — 68,226 Total liabilities $ 574,121 $ 1,524,210 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 37,176,167 and 36,733,327 shares outstanding in the aggregate as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 3,025,954 3,016,804 Cumulative distributions (1,133,542 ) (1,109,215 ) Accumulated earnings (1,145,986 ) (838,279 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,038 ) 15,874 Total shareholders’ equity 745,425 1,085,221 Noncontrolling interests 33,278 66,801 Total equity 778,703 1,152,022 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,352,824 $ 2,676,232

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@pkst.com

Read full story here