Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces All-Star Roster for New Season

Assortment of High Profile Guests Will Discuss their Focus on Making the World a Better Place

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability—Impact Podcast with John Shegerian has announced a packed roster of sustainability and impact all-stars from many of the world’s leading brands as guests for the new season of the show. The Webby Award honored podcast, complete with a newly designed, user-friendly homepage online, is hosted by John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest material resource recovery, ITAD and electronics recycling company.

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Upcoming episodes in the next two months will feature impact leaders from iconic organizations such as Mars, Morningstar, EY, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prologis, Crocs, Rockwell Automation, Sanofi, FTI Consulting, Watershed, bestselling author Jane Marie Chen and many others, including a multi-part conversation with Dawn Mussallem MD, a leading physician who will share her own extraordinary journey as a cancer survivor.

Other recent guests have included leaders from Amazon, Microsoft, IKEA, Verizon, Visa, Zoom, Hanes, CBRE, HP, Honda, REI, DHL, Levi Strauss, FedEx, Hilton, Kia, IBM, Uber, PepsiCo, Block, Avery Dennison, TriplePundit, CBS, Northwestern Mutual, Kind Snacks, Therabody, Deloitte, UPS, Salesforce, Makers Mark, and hundreds more.

“Our current lineup of guests features innovation leaders who work every day to help make our world a better place,” said Shegerian. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to offer this amazing forum where our audience members get front-row seats as we meet and hear first-hand stories told by our influential guests. I know our audience will be inspired. This is shaping up to be our best season yet!”

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com