Swarm Aero Announces Advanced Manufacturing Center, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting In Northwest Arkansas

Large uncrewed aerial vehicle manufacturer to accelerate development and deployment of aircraft at volumes not seen since WW II

OXNARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swarm Aero (Swarm), a developer of large uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) swarms, today announced the opening of its Advanced Manufacturing Center from a ribbon cutting event at the new 80,000 square foot facility in Fayetteville, Arkansas at Drake Field. Swarm, headquartered in Oxnard, California, will use this facility to accelerate the development and deployment of the company’s large UAV. Its Arkansas operations will have the ability to produce 1,000s of UAVs and will create hundreds of high-skill aerospace jobs over the next decade.









“We looked at over 20 states before deciding to put down manufacturing roots in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We chose Northwest Arkansas because of the exceptional talent and partners, and we’re thrilled to continue our growth here,” said Danny Goodman, CEO and Co-Founder, Swarm Aero. “Large UAVs are the future of armed conflict. When paired with our swarm command and control software, they can achieve major combat objectives by cooperating with superhuman dexterity while being several times cheaper than traditional aircraft. This is one of the most consequential developments in modern conflict and we have built an exceptionally talented engineering team to bring this vision to life.”

Swarm’s mission is to renew American air power by making large uncrewed aircraft that allow the U.S. to defend itself and its allies without putting pilots in harm’s way. Its Advanced Manufacturing Center is where this ambition becomes reality. Swarm’s pioneering approach to producing composite airframes allows manufacturing at volumes not seen since World War II.

“Swarm’s decision to open their manufacturing facility in Northwest Arkansas reinforces what we know to be true: our region is a destination for advanced manufacturing and next-generation aerospace innovation,” said Nelson Peacock, President and CEO, the Northwest Arkansas Council. “Swarm’s presence here will create meaningful, high-quality jobs while opening new pathways for collaboration with our universities, technical schools, and workforce programs. Just as importantly, Swarm’s mission strengthens the role our region can play in supporting technologies that are critical to America’s national security and industrial resilience. We are proud to welcome Swarm to Northwest Arkansas and look forward to supporting their growth as part of our community.”

Swarm intends to double its aircraft team in 2026 and is actively hiring across the organization. To learn more and apply to open roles, please visit: https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/swarmaero

Swarm Aero was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA with locations in Spokane, WA, Fayetteville, AR, and Washington D.C.. The team has extraordinary experience working with the Department of War to fulfill critical needs and requirements as well as decades of aerospace accomplishments across Scaled Composites, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, Archer, and others. The team has previously completed billions of dollars in contracts involving DOW, has built software platforms supporting millions of users, and employed cutting-edge AI in critical applications. Swarm is backed by leading VC firms including Two Sigma Ventures, Silent Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Construct Capital, Coatue, Founders Fund, MaC Venture Capital, and a16z. To learn more please visit: https://www.swarm.aero/

