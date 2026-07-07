PCS Joins Accredited Labs, Expanding Calibration in the Southeast

Precision Calibration Systems (PCS), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration laboratory headquartered in Morristown, Tennessee, has joined the Accredited Labs network.

The combination brings PCS customers the same trusted, responsive service they have always relied on – now backed by the broader resources, accreditation, and technical depth of the nationwide Accredited Labs network.

What This Means for Customers

Continuity of service – the same team, relationships, and 48-hour turnaround customers already rely on.

ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation – calibration and metrology services backed by internationally recognized quality standards, accredited by A2LA (Certificate #1509.03).

Expanded capabilities – broader technical resources, equipment, and expertise across a wider scope of disciplines and locations.

National network strength – the support of the Accredited Labs network and its laboratory locations and accredited technicians across the country, including multi-location consolidation for customers operating across multiple sites.

Precision Calibration Systems, headquartered in Morristown, Tennessee, provides ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration and metrology services to customers across manufacturing, aerospace, medical, food and drug, automotive, and transportation industries – with laboratory locations in Morristown and Winchester, Tennessee, on-site service across Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia, and the fastest calibration turnaround in the region.

“PCS has built a reputation across the Southeast for precision, quick turnaround, and doing right by its customers,” said Joe Moser, Chief Executive Officer of Accredited Labs. “Those are exactly the qualities we look for as we grow the Accredited Labs network. By pairing the PCS team’s expertise with our national accreditation infrastructure and technical depth, we can give their customers even more – broader capabilities and multi-site support – without losing the local, responsive service that made PCS successful in the first place.”

“Our customers have always counted on us for accurate work and fast turnaround, delivered by people they know,” said Angela Smith of Precision Calibration Systems. “Joining Accredited Labs lets us keep everything our customers value about PCS while adding the resources of a nationwide network – expanded capabilities, broader accreditation scope, and support for customers who operate across multiple locations. It’s the best of both: local service, national strength.”

About Precision Calibration Systems

Precision Calibration Systems is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration laboratory founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, Tennessee. PCS serves customers across manufacturing, aerospace, medical, food and drug, and automotive industries with laboratory locations in Morristown and Winchester, Tennessee and on-site service across the Southeast. Now a member of the Accredited Labs network, PCS delivers accredited calibration backed by rigorous quality standards, deep technical expertise, and the fastest turnaround in the region. pcsllctn.com

About Accredited Labs

Accredited Labs is a national calibration services company with laboratory locations across the U.S. and hundreds of accredited technicians, uniting trusted regional providers under a shared commitment to accredited quality and service. accreditedlabs.com

Media Contact

Gary Fortin

VP, Marketing & Revenue Growth, Accredited Labs

gfortin@accreditedlabs.com | 512-203-9234

# # #

SOURCE: Accredited Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire