Monon Wealth Management Introduces The Optionality Framework(TM) to Help Correctional Business Owners Build Enterprise Value, Reduce Risk, and Create More Choices for the Future

Monon Wealth Management today announced The Optionality Framework™, a strategic planning philosophy developed through more than two decades of advising business owners in the correctional construction and detention industry.

Introduced through a five-part educational series published in Correctional News beginning in late 2025 and continuing through 2026, The Optionality Framework™ helps owners think more intentionally about the decisions that shape not only enterprise value but also freedom, resilience, and long-term choice.

“Many advisors enter the conversation after a transaction, after a crisis, or after optionality has already narrowed,” said Darrick Hutchens, CFP®, Enterprise and Wealth Management Architect, Managing Partner of Monon Wealth Management. “The most important decisions are often made years earlier, inside the business. The Optionality Framework™ is designed to help owners make those decisions intentionally before circumstances begin making them for you.”

Unlike traditional wealth management, which often focuses primarily on investments, The Optionality Framework™ recognizes that enterprise value, succession planning, personal guarantees, tax strategy, estate planning, and personal wealth are deeply interconnected. By proactively coordinating these decisions, business owners can expand the number of choices available to them throughout the life of their business.

The framework arrives as business owners face increasing complexity, from higher business valuations and evolving tax laws to succession planning challenges, labor shortages, supply chain uncertainty, and shifting capital markets. Many owners have built valuable companies but lack a coordinated strategy for converting business success into lasting personal wealth and freedom.

The framework follows five strategic stages:

Direction

Choosing the Right Exit Path

Helping owners understand the primary paths available for transitioning a business-and ensuring personal goals, timing, and values drive enterprise decisions.

Protection

Building the Corporate Shield

Reducing concentrated risk, protecting personal balance sheets, and strengthening the enterprise long before succession becomes an immediate priority.

Execution

Working from the Same Blueprint

Coordinating attorneys, CPAs, surety professionals, insurance advisors, and wealth managers so that every advisor works toward the same long-term objectives.

Capital

After the Liquidity Event

Preparing owners for one of the greatest risks in wealth creation: losing discipline after creating significant liquidity.

Continuity

Beyond the Transaction

Helping business owners navigate stewardship, family legacy, and purpose after ownership changes.

“The goal isn’t simply to build a valuable company,” Hutchens said. “It’s to create the freedom to decide what comes next. We call that Optionality. When business and personal planning are intentionally aligned, owners gain more choices, greater resilience, and the confidence to make decisions from a position of strength rather than necessity.”

The Optionality Framework™ is currently being introduced through Hutchens’ five-part Correctional News series, including:

The Detention Owner’s Fork in the Road

The Corporate Shield

Bringing the Team With You

After the Liquidity Event (Coming Soon)

Beyond the Transaction (Coming Soon)

Monon Wealth Management implements The Optionality Framework™ through its Virtual Family Office approach, coordinating investment strategy with CPAs, attorneys, surety professionals, commercial insurance advisors, and other trusted advisors to help ensure enterprise decisions and personal wealth strategies remain aligned.

Although developed through years of working with owners throughout the correctional construction and detention industry, the principles behind The Optionality Framework™ apply broadly to entrepreneurs and business owners facing increasingly complex financial decisions.

To learn more, visit www.mononwealth.com . To learn more about the firm’s Virtual Family Office approach, visit www.mononwealth.com/vfo . To learn more about The Optionality Framework™, visit www.mononwealth.com/corrections .

About Darrick Hutchens, CFP®

Darrick Hutchens, CFP®, is Managing Partner of Monon Wealth Management. He has spent more than two decades advising business owners, entrepreneurs, and successful families, helping them align enterprise decisions with personal wealth strategy well before a transition or liquidity event. Hutchens developed The Optionality Framework™ through his work with business owners across the correctional construction and detention industries, and its principles now inform his broader work with entrepreneurs and business owners nationally.

About Monon Wealth Management

Monon Wealth Management is an independent fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. The firm specializes in helping successful business owners, entrepreneurs, and families coordinate investment management, tax strategy, succession planning, estate planning, and risk management through a comprehensive Virtual Family Office approach. The firm’s work with correctional industry business owners has led to the development of The Optionality Framework™, a planning philosophy centered on helping owners preserve flexibility, reduce concentrated risk, and create more choices for the future.

Media Contact

Darrick Hutchens

317-993-3999

darrick@mononwealth.com

99 E. Carmel Drive, Suite 160, Carmel, IN 46032

SOURCE: Monon Wealth Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire