Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker Returns to WSOP Main Event Spotlight

Poker Hall of Famer advances to Day 2 while Americas Cardroom launches Aruba qualification path.

Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker has returned to the World Series of Poker Main Event spotlight after appearing on the WSOP Countdown Show and advancing to Day 2 of the 2026 WSOP Main Event.

Moneymaker joined Jeff Platt, David Williams, and Joe Stapleton during Main Event week in Las Vegas for the WSOP Countdown Show, where he reflected on the tournament that transformed both his career and modern poker.

The 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event champion famously turned an $86 online satellite into a $2.5 million victory over a field of 839 players. His win inspired a generation of players to pursue online poker and became widely known as the Moneymaker Effect.

During the interview, Moneymaker revisited memorable moments from his championship run, including his well-known bluff against Sammy Farha, the production of the original televised broadcast, and the unexpected challenge of repeatedly proving that “Moneymaker” was his real surname. He also discussed how dramatically the Main Event has evolved since his first appearance at Binion’s.

Moneymaker continues to compete at poker’s highest level. Playing Day 1D of the 2026 WSOP Main Event, he finished with 39,500 chips to advance to Day 2 while representing Americas Cardroom in Las Vegas.

Fans can also follow his 2026 World Series of Poker journey through his YouTube vlog series, which documents his experiences throughout the summer.

Beyond Las Vegas, Americas Cardroom is giving players an opportunity to follow a similar path through the upcoming Moneymaker Poker Tour stop in Aruba this September.

The live series features a $400,000 guaranteed Main Event, and Americas Cardroom is guaranteeing 20 Aruba prize packages valued at $5,000 each, representing $100,000 in total package value. Players can compete for packages through $95 Beast Tournaments scheduled for Sunday, July 12, and Sunday, July 19, at 5:05 p.m. ET.

The first 10 Aruba prize packages will be awarded during the July 12 Beast Tournament, providing players with an immediate opportunity to earn a seat in one of poker’s premier live events associated with Chris Moneymaker.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

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