Paymetrex Engages Pelent AI to Accelerate Patent Licensing Program

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. (“Paymetrex”), has engaged Pelent Patent Analytics (“Pelent”) to enhance and accelerate Paymetrex’s patent licensing and monetization program.

The engagement, effective February 13, 2026, integrates Pelent’s AI into Paymetrex’s licensing workflow, supporting the identification of high-probability licensing targets and strengthening the Company’s ability to unlock value from its intellectual property portfolio.

Pelent AI: Purpose-Built to Identify High-Value Patent Assets

Unlike conventional patent research platforms that rely on publicly available datasets, Pelent’s AI engine is built around thousands of high-value patent licensing campaigns many of which are confidential and unavailable through public sources. This real-world licensing intelligence enables the system to evaluate patents through a commercial and enforcement lens rather than relying solely on academic indicators or citation-based metrics.

“Most AI systems in the patent space rely on publicly scraped data and generalized models,” said Richard Moses, Founder of Pelent. “Pelent was built differently. It was designed around actual patent licensing and trained to recognize the underlying characteristics-the ‘DNA’-that distinguish valuable patents from the rest.“

Since launching Version 1.0 in 2016, Pelent’s system has operated continuously, analyzing and indexing patent data around the clock within a secure, closed infrastructure. All proprietary intelligence is maintained in a protected database, ensuring both data integrity and sustained competitive advantage.

Strengthening Paymetrex’s Licensing Initiative

Paymetrex recently launched a comprehensive patent licensing program and announced its first non-exclusive U.S. license agreement, which provides for annual royalty payments over the life of the applicable patents. The engagement of Pelent’s AI platform is expected to significantly enhance Paymetrex’s ability to:

Identify companies whose products and platforms may utilize technologies covered by Paymetrex’s patents

Prioritize enforcement and licensing opportunities based on commercial viability

Accelerate engagement timelines with prospective licensees

Optimize and expand its overall patent monetization strategy

Pelent’s platform is purpose-built to identify commercially valuable patent assets with speed and precision. As the broader software market shifts toward highly specialized AI agents rather than large, generalized platforms, Pelent’s focused approach has proven forward-looking. Pelent concentrates on a single mission-critical objective: determining whether intellectual property assets possess real-world licensing and enforcement potential.

Integrating Pelent’s AI into the Paymetrex workflow is expected to enable:

Faster, data-driven strategic decision-making

Improved portfolio optimization

Enhanced licensing and monetization readiness

Greater cost efficiency in target identification and analysis

“Engaging Pelent represents a strategic step forward in scaling our patent licensing program,” said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. “Their system’s real-world licensing intelligence aligns directly with our objective of methodically and efficiently monetizing our patent portfolio. This engagement significantly strengthens our ability to identify and pursue high-value opportunities”.

Engagement Terms

The engagement agreement, effective February 13, 2026, provides for monthly services and a fee structure for Evidence of Use preparation per documented patent. The initial term is four months, with renewal options by mutual agreement. Fees are payable monthly and exclusive of applicable taxes. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with this engagement.

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. In addition to delivering secure and versatile payment solutions to merchants across North America, Paymetrex is actively pursuing the monetization of its proprietary intellectual property through a structured licensing program.

About Pelent

Pelent is a specialized patent analytics company focused exclusively on identifying patents that truly matter. Its AI engine is built on real-world licensing, enabling it to evaluate patents through a commercial and enforcement-oriented framework. Pelent works with corporations, universities, licensing teams, and IP-focused organizations seeking to unlock measurable value from their patent portfolios.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

