Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Best-in-Class Portfolio of Memory Cards and Readers, Storage, and Connectivity Solutions at WPPI 2026

Portrait and Wedding Photographers to See First-Hand Why OWC Is the Most Trusted Brand for Ensuring Speed, Reliability, Durability, and Longevity

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its best-in-class portfolio of memory cards and readers, storage, and connectivity solutions at the upcoming WPPI 2026, taking place March 1-5 at RIO, Las Vegas in OWC Booth #422.





During the show, event attendees will have an opportunity to see firsthand how OWC’s memory cards, storage solutions, and connectivity tools elevate professional workflows and deliver the speed, reliability, and durability photographers depend on in the field and in the studio.

Featured OWC solutions on display will include:

OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers:

OWC Storage:

OWC Docks:

“There is really no substitution for the opportunity shows like WPPI provide to speak directly with the professional community about their most pressing challenges, creative goals, and aspirational business objectives,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “Much like the attendees, OWC is here to learn and to be inspired.” He continued, “From this face-to-face real-world feedback, the next revs of our solutions are born. And, it is just one of the many reasons, when the moment matters most, professionals trust OWC.”

To learn more and register to attend, please visit: https://wppiexpo.com/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com