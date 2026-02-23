FiberLight Doubles Down on West Texas, Bringing AI Infrastructure Investment to Nearly $500 Million

Additional $350 Million Fuels 1,400-Mile High-Capacity Expansion Designed for Hyperscale and AI Workloads

FiberLight LLC , a leading provider of high-capacity fiber-optic networks and connectivity services, today announced a $350 million capital investment to build approximately 1,400 route miles of new, high-capacity network infrastructure across West Texas. This investment is in addition to the company’s previously announced $150 million West Texas initiative, bringing FiberLight’s total regional commitment to nearly half a billion dollars.

The expansion includes a third diverse route into Abilene and will add 1.2 million new fiber miles, increasing FiberLight’s Texas fiber footprint to nearly 4.8 million fiber miles.

What’s New:

Additional $350 million capital investment – Expands FiberLight’s total West Texas commitment to nearly $500 million over the past year, accelerating infrastructure modernization across the region.

1,400 new route miles of high-capacity fiber and duct – Purpose-built, high-count dark fiber engineered to scale alongside exponential AI workload growth.

Third diverse route into Abilene – Enhanced resiliency and route diversity into one of Texas’ fastest-growing AI and data center hubs.

1.2 million additional fiber miles – Expanding FiberLight’s existing 3.6 million fiber-mile footprint in Texas to support hyperscale and enterprise demand.

Greater network density and diversity across Texas – Strengthening one of the state’s most strategically positioned fiber footprints to deliver the high-capacity backbone required to connect data, compute, and cloud environments at scale.

Why It Matters:

The AI economy is reshaping infrastructure requirements nationwide. Hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and enterprise organizations are accelerating data center deployments, requiring network operators to keep pace.

West Texas has rapidly emerged as a strategic AI and data center corridor. Fiber diversity, high fiber counts, and scalable capacity are no longer optional; they are foundational requirements for hyperscale, edge, and AI-driven compute environments.

FiberLight’s expanded network is engineered to:

Deliver speed to market for hyperscale and AI data center deployments

Provide dense, high-count fiber routes built for exponential capacity growth

Enhance route diversity with three distinct paths into West Texas

Extend high-capacity connectivity into rural communities, supporting edge computing and regional carriers

“Nearly half a billion dollars on the table makes it clear: our flag is firmly planted in West Texas,” said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. “We moved early with $150 million because we saw where the AI market was headed. This additional $350 million accelerates that momentum and raises the bar. West Texas is fast becoming a powerhouse in the AI economy, and we’re building the high-count, high-capacity infrastructure hyperscalers and enterprises need to scale massive workloads quickly and reliably. As AI demand surges, we’ll keep expanding, in Texas and beyond, to deliver the speed, density, and resiliency our customers need to win.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is FiberLight investing so heavily in West Texas?

West Texas is a strategic anchor for the next wave of AI and hyperscale growth. With strong fundamentals for data center development, including access to power and available land, the region requires dense, diverse, high-capacity fiber to unlock its full potential. FiberLight is investing now to ensure the infrastructure is in place ahead of demand, not after it.

How does FiberLight’s network benefit hyperscalers and data center operators?

FiberLight is deploying high-count, purpose-built dark fiber engineered specifically for AI-scale workloads. By adding a third diverse route into Abilene and expanding overall network density, FiberLight delivers the resiliency, redundancy, and scalability hyperscalers require for mission-critical operations. FiberLight’s extensive network ensures customers can deploy quickly and scale without constraint.

What does this expansion mean for carriers and service providers?

FiberLight’s expanded backbone creates new opportunities for regional and national carriers to interconnect, extend reach, and enhance redundancy across West Texas. With increased density and diverse routing options, FiberLight enables carriers to deliver high-performance connectivity to enterprise, cloud, and data center customers with confidence.

How does FiberLight’s investment support Texas businesses and communities?

By strengthening one of the most strategically positioned fiber footprints in Texas, FiberLight is helping attract enterprise investment, enable cloud adoption, and support long-term digital transformation. High-capacity infrastructure not only powers AI development, it also supports municipal connectivity, regional economic growth, and modernization across underserved areas.

How does this align with FiberLight’s broader growth strategy?

This nearly half-billion-dollar commitment reflects FiberLight’s long-term strategy to build and operate scalable, future-ready networks. As AI workloads accelerate and data center demand expands, FiberLight will continue investing to extend its high-capacity infrastructure in Texas and in other high-growth markets, ensuring customers always have the density, diversity, and scalability they need.

When will FiberLight’s expanded network be available?

FiberLight has already initiated construction, with phased deployments aligned to customer demand. Portions of the route will be completed in as little as six months, and the full project is expected to be finished in just under two years. Backed by in-house engineering, construction, and operations teams, FiberLight can move quickly to deliver high-count fiber solutions on aggressive timelines.

About FiberLight LLC

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high-bandwidth networks to ignite our clients’ digital transformation. With approximately 22,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit www.fiberlight.com .

