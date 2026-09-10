Pathfinder Ventures Announces Appointment of Mickey Perret as Chief Executive Officer

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV)(OTCQB:RVRVF)(FSE:RVFO) (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mickey Perret as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Perret brings more than three decades of international executive leadership spanning investment banking, commercial real estate development, corporate governance, and franchise operations across Canada and Australia. In his new role, Mr. Perret will oversee Pathfinder’s immediate operational and capital markets priorities, including accelerating RV site sales at key properties such as Agassiz and Parksville, finalizing regulatory and relisting requirements, and expanding the Company’s strategic footprint into attainable modular housing communities.

Board of Directors Chairman Allen Szmyrko Commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mickey Perret as CEO during this pivotal time for Pathfinder. Mickey brings a rare blend of deep financial markets acumen, extensive Canadian real estate development experience, and a proven track record of corporate turnarounds. His immediate focus on operational execution, cash flow optimization, and tapping into federal and provincial housing initiatives makes him the ideal leader to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mickey Perret, Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Commented:

“I am excited to take on the leadership of Pathfinder Ventures. While our immediate focus is on maximizing revenue across our existing resort portfolio and finalizing our market relisting, there is an exceptional opportunity to expand Pathfinder’s mandate. By leveraging federal and provincial housing funding programs, Pathfinder can deliver attainable manufactured and modular housing solutions to meet growing demand across British Columbia. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our team, and the investment community as we execute on these key strategic goals.”

Current CEO Mark Roseborough will resume his previous role as Director of Operations for Pathfinder Ventures and continues to play a key executive role in delivering the company’s operational objectives and strategic goals.

About Mickey Perret

Mickey Perret is a seasoned corporate executive with extensive experience in international business management, financial services, and property development:

Executive Leadership: Served as Executive Director at Macquarie Bank (BFS Executive Committee), managing global financial divisions across Canada, Australia, the US, and Europe. Owner and Director of Houspect Australia, scaling a national building inspection franchise across five Australian states.

Real Estate & Development: Managed and developed significant commercial, industrial, and leisure property portfolios. Owner and Director of Coninta Holdings Ltd, directing commercial and residential developments in British Columbia. Previously served as Senior Commercial Loan Manager at First City Trust, financing a wide range of Canadian real estate projects.

Governance & Public Sector: Has held numerous directorships in Canada and Australia. Most recently Consulting Director for ASX-listed BOD Australia Ltd, overseeing a strategic corporate restructuring. Former Ministerial Assistant to multiple British Columbia Cabinet Ministers and Administrator to the Expo 86 legacy committee.

Education & Credentials: Master’s degree in Banking and Finance (UTS), Australian Company Directors Certification, and formal Canadian credentials in business, real estate, and securities.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is focused on owning, operating, and developing premier RV resorts and manufactured housing communities in British Columbia. The Company is committed to creating long-term shareholder value through operational excellence, strategic expansion into attainable housing, and disciplined capital allocation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Roseborough

Director of Operations and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Mickey Perret, Chief Executive Officer

Email: mperret@pathfinderventures.ca

Phone: +1 (250) 328-9917

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

The press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “budgets”, “believes”, “projects”, “estimates”, “expects”, “schedules”, “forecasts”, “strategies”, “future”, “likely”, “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “will” and similar references to future periods, circumstances or events, as well as other terms used in the future and conditional tense. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire