Goose Creek Spreads Something Sweet with the New Smucker’s Candle Collection

Iconic Smucker’s® Jams Become Crave-Worthy Home Fragrances, Available Exclusively at GooseCreek.com

The pantry shelf just got a whole lot sweeter. Goose Creek is bringing the unmistakable, fruit-forward flavors of Smucker’s out of the jar and into home fragrance with the launch of the new Smucker’s Collection, available exclusively at GooseCreekCandle.com.

With a name like Smucker’s, it has to be good™ – and this collection proves it. Inspired by four of the brand’s most beloved jam flavors, the lineup transforms fresh-from-the-jar goodness into rich, fruit-inspired fragrances made for anyone who’s ever opened the fridge hoping there was still a spoonful left.

From the familiar sweetness of Strawberry and Cherry to the warm, orchard-fresh notes of Apple, Peach and Blackberry, every candle taps into the comfort of a well-stocked pantry and the nostalgia of grandma’s kitchen.

The collaboration was brokered by Brand Central, connecting Goose Creek’s fragrance expertise with the Smucker’s brand to bring this collection to life.

Your Favorite Jams. Now as Candles.

The Smucker’s Collection brings together four fragrances inspired by the brand’s most iconic preserves:

Strawberry Jam

Apple Jam

Peach Jam

Cherry Jam

Each scent takes the recognizable personality of its jam inspiration and translates it into a fragrance experience designed to fill the room with sweet, fruity, and impossibly cozy notes.

It’s playful. It’s nostalgic. And unlike the jam in the jar, this collection is meant to make the whole house smell good.

Made for Anyone Who Knows Breakfast Tastes Better with a Little Jam

“Smucker’s is one of those brands that instantly brings back a memory,” said Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek. “You see the jar, and you think of Sunday morning toast, a favorite PB&J, or grandma’s pantry. We wanted this collection to capture that same warmth and turn it into something completely unexpected for the home.”

The launch leans into that same sense of comfort from beginning to end – starting with a tease that something sweet is spreading at Goose Creek, followed by the full reveal of the four-fragrance lineup, and a reminder that these cozy, back-to-school-ready scents won’t be sticking around all season.

A Sweet Collaboration Made to Be Collected

Since 1998, Goose Creek has created highly scented, clean-burning candles designed to transform the atmosphere of a room. The Smucker’s Collection combines that fragrance expertise with one of the most trusted names in the pantry, creating a lineup that feels equal parts nostalgic, comforting and collectible.

With a name like Smucker’s, it has to smell good™…

The Smucker’s Collection launches exclusively at www.goosecreekcandle.com on September 10, 2026.

Fans can follow Goose Creek on social media for the first look at the collection, fragrance reveals, and more sweet surprises surrounding the launch.

And just like the last spoonful in the jar, these candles aren’t expected to stick around forever.

Shop before your favorite is gone.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Clouspy

Goose Creek Candles, LLC.

alexandraclouspy@goosecreek.com

(606) 787-1288

About Goose Creek

Founded in 1998 in Liberty, Kentucky, Goose Creek is a family-owned home fragrance company known for its perfumer-crafted candles, wax melts, plug-in air fresheners, and home fragrance products. Learn more at GooseCreek.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker’s® Uncrustables®, Smucker’s®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com .

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire