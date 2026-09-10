Vadzo Imaging Validates Autofocus Capability on Bolt-2020CRH: 20MP AR2020 VCM Autofocus MIPI Camera

Built for barcode scanning, document capture, kiosk terminals, robotics, and inspection applications that present a genuinely wide range of working distances, this camera pairs the Onsemi AR2020 sensor with VCM autofocus spanning a wide, continuous focus range over MIPI CSI-2, giving integrators one camera platform that resolves both close-range and long-range subjects reliably.

Vadzo Imaging, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, today validated the Bolt-2020CRH, an AR2020 Autofocus MIPI Camera built around the Onsemi AR2020 sensor for barcode scanning, kiosk, robotics, and inspection applications that need reliable focus across a genuinely wide range of working distances. As a 20MP VCM Autofocus MIPI Camera, it resolves both close-range and long-range subjects from the same continuous focus mechanism.

Why Multi-Distance Applications Need an AR2020 VCM Autofocus MIPI Camera Built for Wide Focus Range

Barcode scanners, kiosk terminals, robotics platforms, and inspection stations frequently need to resolve subjects at genuinely different working distances, sometimes within the very same installation. A Multi Distance MIPI Camera needs to hold sharp focus across that full range, from a barcode presented just centimeters from a scanner window to a kiosk user or robotic target positioned meaningfully farther away, rather than assuming one fixed distance the application will always encounter.

A Variable Depth Focus Camera approaches that requirement by extending VCM autofocus across a genuinely wide, continuous span rather than a narrower range centered on one assumed typical distance. A Wide Focus Range MIPI Sensor configuration like this one gives integrators confidence that a subject stays in focus regardless of whether it happens to be close to the lens or considerably farther away.

A second, related consideration is whether that wide range genuinely covers every distance in between its two extremes, or whether an intermediate distance falls into a gap the mechanism does not reliably resolve. An Onsemi AR2020 VCM Autofocus Module validated across a continuous range addresses that consideration directly, since a real application’s actual working distance could fall anywhere across the supported span, not only at its nearest or farthest point.

Neither a wide range alone nor validation at only its extremes fully solves the underlying problem multi-distance applications present. A camera with a wide stated range but genuine performance only at its two endpoints still fails the moment an actual working distance falls somewhere in between, and a camera validated continuously but only across a narrow range still cannot serve the genuinely wide span barcode scanning through kiosk or robotics use actually presents. Combining a wide range with continuous validation is what makes a focus mechanism genuinely useful across the full distance variation a real deployment presents.

Engineering Explanation: A Genuinely Continuous Focus Range

Onsemi designed the AR2020 for genuine focus flexibility built directly into the sensor architecture itself, and Vadzo Imaging pairs that sensor with VCM autofocus validated across an unusually wide, continuous range specifically for applications where working distance cannot be assumed fixed at the design stage. As an Adjustable Depth Camera Module, the Bolt-2020CRH adjusts focus electronically across that full range, giving integrators a single camera platform that handles both a closely presented barcode and a more distant kiosk user or robotic target.

That range matters specifically because it holds up continuously rather than only at its two extremes. As a MIPI Focus Adaptive Sensor, the Bolt-2020CRH resolves a subject clearly whether it falls near the closest supported distance, the farthest, or anywhere in between, and a Long Short Range Focus Camera configuration like this one gives integrators confidence that an intermediate working distance will not fall into an unsupported gap.

A 20MP Focus Range Sensor delivers that continuous range at full resolution, since a genuinely useful focus range needs to resolve fine detail at every supported distance, not just the two ends of its stated span. That combination of range and resolution gives integrators a single camera capable of resolving a barcode’s fine modules at close range and a document’s small text at a greater distance.

MIPI CSI-2 connectivity completes the design for practical embedded integration. As an AR2020 Multi Distance MIPI Camera, the Bolt-2020CRH connects directly to the native camera interface most embedded compute platforms already provide, giving integrators a familiar, power-efficient connectivity option for barcode scanning, kiosk, and robotics hardware.

Product Overview

The Bolt-2020CRH pairs the AR2020 Depth Focus MIPI Camera sensor with a wide, continuous VCM autofocus range in a compact design suited to barcode scanning, kiosk, robotics, and inspection integration. As a 20MP Depth Focus Camera, it outputs full 20-megapixel resolution with autofocus active across its full supported range by default, giving integrators a single camera platform that covers close-range scanning, mid-range kiosk interaction, and longer-range robotics or inspection vision from one module.

At the core of the module sits the 20MP Autofocus MIPI Camera sensor, chosen specifically for the combination of resolution and focus range flexibility that multi-distance vision applications require. Because the camera pairs that continuous range with genuine resolution, a 20MP Multi Distance Sensor configuration like this one reaches usable image quality across working distances that would defeat a narrower autofocus range or a fixed focus alternative.

Product Specifications

Key specs: 20MP (5120 × 3840) Max Resolution | Onsemi HyperLux LP AR2020, 1/1.8-inch Sensor Format | 1.4 µm Pixel | Color, Rolling Shutter | MIPI CSI-2 Interface | S Mount (M12 Standard) with VCM Autofocus

Key Capabilities

Onsemi AR2020 Sensor for Detailed 20MP Multi-Distance Capture: The Bolt-2020CRH is built around the Onsemi AR2020 sensor, a device that resolves genuine 20 megapixel detail across a genuinely wide range of working distances for barcode scanning, kiosk, robotics, and inspection applications. This gives the module 20MP Focus Adaptive Module performance suited to tasks that need to resolve a subject clearly, regardless of exactly how close or far it happens to be from the camera at a given moment. That reliability matters directly for high-throughput scanning stations, where a single misread caused by a distance the autofocus mechanism could not reach slows an entire workflow regardless of how quickly the rest of the process otherwise runs.

Wide, Continuous VCM Autofocus Range for Genuine Multi-Distance Coverage: A barcode presented at close range, a kiosk user standing at a moderate distance, and a robotic target positioned farther away each require a camera to hold accurate focus at a genuinely different working distance, and a standard autofocus mechanism tuned around one typical distance often struggles at either extreme. As a Variable Depth Vision Camera, the Bolt-2020CRH’s VCM autofocus spans that full range continuously, keeping a subject in focus regardless of exactly where within the supported range it happens to fall.

Depth Adaptive Performance Without Gaps in the Focus Range: A focus range validated only at its two extreme distances leaves a real risk that an intermediate working distance falls into an unsupported gap, which matters directly for applications where the actual distance varies continuously rather than settling at one of two fixed points. As a Depth Adaptive Vision Module, the Bolt-2020CRH is validated across its full continuous range, giving integrators confidence that any working distance within the supported span resolves reliably. That continuous validation matters most in exactly the deployments where working distance genuinely varies from unit to unit or task to task, since those are precisely the conditions where a gap in an unvalidated middle range would surface as a real, recurring problem.

MIPI CSI-2 for Efficient Embedded Platform Integration: Most embedded compute platforms used in barcode scanning, kiosk, and robotics hardware already include a native MIPI CSI-2 camera interface, which makes a MIPI-connected camera a more direct and power-efficient fit than a USB camera requiring additional controller hardware. As a 4K Autofocus Camera Module, the Bolt-2020CRH connects directly to that existing interface, reducing both the bill of materials and the power budget of an embedded vision system’s camera integration. That reduced component count also improves overall system reliability, since fewer discrete parts in an embedded design means fewer potential points of failure across a long deployment lifecycle.

Compact Design for Multi-Distance Embedded Integration: Barcode scanner housings, kiosk enclosures, and robotic end effector mounting positions often have limited internal space, leaving little room for a camera and its supporting electronics without a significant redesign. The Bolt-2020CRH’s compact design fits into that constrained space, integrating directly into existing scanner, kiosk, and robotics hardware without requiring a custom mounting redesign. That compatibility matters directly for manufacturers upgrading an established product line to a wider focus range platform, since redesigning housing across an entire product family would add real cost and time to what should otherwise be a straightforward component upgrade.

OEM Ready Design for Focus Range Equipment Manufacturers: Focus range equipment manufacturers producing units at scale need a camera platform that stays consistent across a long production run, from early prototype validation through full-scale manufacturing. Vadzo Imaging supports full customization on this platform as an OEM Focus Range Module, including connector changes, optics selection, and firmware adjustments for manufacturers headed into volume production, and as a MIPI Focus Range Kit, it gives OEM customers a proven foundation to build a differentiated scanning, kiosk, or robotics product around.

“Integrators building barcode scanners, kiosks, and robotics platforms keep telling us the same thing: a camera tuned for one assumed working distance breaks the moment real-world use varies even slightly, whether that means a different operator, a different task, or a different mounting position. The AR2020’s wide, continuous VCM autofocus range gives the Bolt-2020CRH genuine flexibility across close-range scanning, mid-range kiosk interaction, and longer-range robotics vision, all from the same underlying sensor. We built this camera for the working distance variation a real deployment actually presents, not a single assumed distance.” – Alwin Vincent, Product Manager at Vadzo Imaging.

Application-Specific Sections

Barcode and Document Capture Across Variable Distances: Barcode scanning and document capture applications need to resolve a code or a document page reliably regardless of exactly how close or far it is presented to the camera. As a Barcode Focus Range Camera, the Bolt-2020CRH’s wide focus range supports that variability, and functioning as a Multi Distance Scanner Camera, it extends the same reliability to broader multi-purpose scanning tasks.

Kiosk and Self Service Terminal Vision: Kiosk and self-service terminals need to resolve a user or a presented item clearly regardless of exactly how far a given person stands from the terminal. As a Focus Adaptive Kiosk Camera, the Bolt-2020CRH supports that variability, and a Document Capture Focus Camera configuration of the same module extends the same reliability to document and ID capture at self-service terminals.

Robotics with Variable Working Distance: Robotics platforms performing pick and place, inspection, or navigation tasks often work at a range that shifts with each task or part, and a narrower autofocus range introduces genuine unreliability across that variation. As a Focus Range Robotics Sensor, the Bolt-2020CRH’s wide range supports that variability, and functioning as Focus Range Machine Vision, it extends the same reliability to broader machine vision tasks throughout a work cell.

Multi Distance Industrial Inspection: Industrial inspection stations examining parts at genuinely different working distances depend on a camera capable of adjusting to each specific inspection distance without a hardware change. As a Multi Distance Inspection Camera, the Bolt-2020CRH supports that multi-distance flexibility, giving inspection programs one dependable camera platform rather than a different one for every working distance a project introduces. That flexibility matters directly for manufacturers offering a single inspection product across multiple customer environments, since standardizing on one camera platform avoids qualifying separate hardware for each specific working distance a customer’s deployment happens to present.

OEM Integration for Focus Range Equipment Manufacturers: Focus range equipment manufacturers building their own scanning, kiosk, or robotics hardware need a camera vendor who understands the autofocus range and connectivity requirements those systems demand. The Bolt-2020CRH ships from a Focus Range Camera Supplier with those requirements built in, and Vadzo Imaging supports OEM customization for cable length, connector type, and firmware for manufacturers standardizing on one camera across multiple multi-distance product lines. As a Focus Range Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo Imaging serves OEM programs of any scale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a wide focus range actually mean for a camera, and how is it different from basic autofocus?

A: Basic autofocus typically adjusts within a moderate range around a camera’s assumed typical working distance, which works well when an application’s actual distance stays reasonably close to that assumption but struggles at either extreme. A wide focus range instead extends that adjustable span meaningfully further in both directions, holding sharp focus from a genuinely close working distance through a genuinely distant one within the same continuous range, rather than a narrower band centered on one assumed typical use case. The Bolt-2020CRH is built around that wider span specifically because many real applications, from barcode scanning at close range to kiosk or robotics use at a longer distance, require reliable focus across a genuinely broader distance range than a standard autofocus mechanism was designed to cover.

Q: Why would barcode scanning and document capture specifically benefit from a wide focus range rather than a narrower autofocus range?

A: Barcode scanning often happens at a very close working distance, sometimes just a few centimeters from the scanner window, while document capture and general kiosk interaction typically occur at a meaningfully longer distance, and a single camera serving both roles needs its focus mechanism to cover that full span without a gap in between. A narrower autofocus range tuned primarily for one of these distances often struggles at the other extreme, producing a soft or unreliable image exactly where accurate focus matters most for reading a code or resolving a document’s fine text. The Bolt-2020CRH’s wide focus range is built specifically to serve both close-range scanning and longer-range kiosk or document capture from the same camera, without requiring separate hardware tuned for each distance.

Q: Does this camera’s autofocus range have any gap or dead zone between close-range and long-range focus distances?

A: A continuous focus range means the camera’s VCM autofocus mechanism can settle on any distance across its full span, from the closest supported working distance to the farthest, without a middle region the mechanism cannot reliably reach or resolve. The Bolt-2020CRH is validated across that full continuous range specifically because a gap or dead zone at an intermediate distance would leave a real application underserved the moment an actual working distance happened to fall within that unsupported band. Integrators evaluating a wide focus range camera should request validation data covering the full claimed range continuously, rather than only the two extreme distances, since a camera that focuses well at its nearest and farthest supported distances does not necessarily perform as reliably everywhere in between.

Q: Can Vadzo Imaging customize a wide focus range MIPI camera module for a specific multi-distance platform?

A: Yes. Vadzo Imaging supports full OEM customization on the Bolt-2020CRH, including optics selection suited to a specific focus range or field of view, connector and cable configuration matched to a particular embedded platform design, and firmware adjustments tuned for a specific focus speed or range profile. Evaluation units ship with no minimum order requirement, and the same engineering team that built the standard product works directly with equipment manufacturers to adapt the module for a specific barcode scanning, kiosk, robotics, or inspection platform headed into volume production.

Q: What should integrators look for when choosing a wide focus range MIPI camera supplier?

A: A camera that focuses well at a single demonstrated distance does not automatically perform the same way across the full range of working distances a real barcode scanning, kiosk, or robotics deployment will encounter once in service. Integrators should look for genuine focus range validated continuously across near and far distances rather than only the two extremes, focus speed suited to the specific application’s operating tempo, and a supplier able to support customization for a specific range profile. The Bolt-2020CRH is built around exactly these priorities, since a genuinely wide focus range deployment depends on consistent focus accuracy across every distance a project actually presents, not just the two ends of its stated range.

Availability

The Bolt-2020CRH AR2020 VCM Autofocus MIPI Camera is available now and ready for evaluation and OEM integration. Evaluation kits include the camera module, an S-Mount autofocus lens, an MIPI CSI-2 interface cable, and integration documentation covering focus range configuration and setup, with no minimum order requirement. Contact Vadzo Imaging at support@vadzoimaging.com to request an evaluation unit or discuss volume production and OEM customization. Evaluation feedback is also welcome directly through the same contact channel, since real barcode scanning, kiosk, or robotics deployment conditions often surface details a bench test alone would not reveal, and that feedback helps confirm a configuration before a manufacturer commits to a full production order across an entire product line.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging develops embedded and machine vision camera products for OEMs, system integrators, and focus range equipment manufacturers building production-ready vision systems across barcode scanning, kiosks, robotics, and edge AI. The company’s portfolio spans MIPI CSI-2, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, FPD-Link III, and SerDes interface camera products, supporting deployment architectures from compact onboard modules to distributed networked installations. Vadzo provides end-to-end imaging support, including sensor integration, ISP tuning, firmware development, and SDK frameworks to accelerate system deployment, and the company’s engineering team works directly with customers throughout evaluation, pilot deployment, and volume production rather than handing off support after the initial sale. That ongoing engineering relationship matters most for multi-distance vision programs, where a camera platform may remain part of a validated scanning, kiosk, or robotics design for years after initial deployment. Visit Vadzo Imaging to explore the full embedded vision camera portfolio.

Media Contact

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

Email: alwin@vadzoimaging.com

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SOURCE: Vadzo Imaging

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