Panasonic Professional Video & Audio Systems Names Caroline Niedzwiecki as Director of Sales

Caroline to oversee North American sales for Panasonic’s video and audio business

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. today announced that Caroline Niedzwiecki has been appointed as director of sales. In this role, Caroline will oversee the company’s audio and video business, which includes Panasonic’s suite of Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), studio, and box cameras, camcorder portfolio, media production and audio solutions, and the KAIROS Live Video Production Platform.





Niedzwiecki brings more than 25 years of experience in the professional AV and M&E industry, with a strong background in business development and sales leadership. She most recently served as the general manager and vice president at disguise where she spent three years leading the company’s North and South American sales. Prior to disguise, she was the vice president of global sales at BirdDog and senior vice president of business development at NewTek (now a Vizrt company) where she spent nearly a decade leading their sales expansion in North America, EMEA, and the successful launch of NDI products globally.

She also held positions at Avid Technology Inc. and was a member of SVGW (formerly Women’s Sports Media Initiative), an organization focused on enhancing the role of women in the creation, production and distribution of sports content.

“Panasonic’s commitment to delivering glass-to-glass solutions allows its customers to fundamentally enhance the way people work, live, and experience live events,” said Caroline Niedzwiecki, Director of Sales, Panasonic Professional Video & Audio Systems. “The company’s mission resonates with my passion for leveraging technology to deliver meaningful experiences. I’m excited to work with Panasonic’s high-performing sales team as the broadcast industry continues to undergo rapid transformation and becomes more reliant on scalable, interoperable technology to meet consumer demands.”

As director of sales, Niedzwiecki will maintain, grow, and build new relationships with customers and partners across corporate, higher education, house of worship, broadcast, sports, and live events. Her deep knowledge of the audiovisual industry allows her to lead high-performing teams with a clear purpose that keeps them focused on delivering tailored solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs.

With the professional AV market experiencing rapid growth, Niedzwiecki is committed to driving long-term growth for Panasonic and helping its customers understand the value of investing in unified communications.

About Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, is strengthening the bonds among people and enriching our customers’ lives by providing consumer electronics, including AVC products such as OLED TVs, Lumix digital cameras, headphones, phones, intercoms, and more, as well as business products and solutions including for broadcast, professional AV, and sound systems globally. Our mission is to offer people new emotion and relaxation through our entertainment and communication solutions. To fulfill this mission, we strive to act with professionalism to continuously recreate the future by connecting people. For more details, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/global/peac.

