Banuba Enhances Video Editor SDK with Templates to Ease Content Creation

This groundbreaking addition empowers users to create stunning videos quickly and easily using predefined sets of effects, transitions, and music. All it takes to make a shareable piece is changing the placeholders. With templates, even people who are new to video editing or just lack time can make impressive content in minutes.

The intuitive interface ensures that the entry barrier is as low as it gets. And the video built with a template can later be enhanced with other effects available in the Video Editor SDK, including captions, AR masks, and color filters.

“At Banuba, we are committed to empowering creators by providing them with the tools they need to express themselves and connect with their audiences,” said Anton Liskevich, CPO/Co-founder of Banuba. “With the introduction of templates, we are not just enhancing our Video Editor SDK; we are redefining the way users approach video creation. This feature exemplifies our dedication to innovation and user-centric design.”

Banuba Video Editor SDK is a ready-made content creation suite tailored for short-form content. It provides tools and resources for creating, editing, and manipulating videos, including, but not limited to:

AI clipping

AI captions

AR masks

Color filters

Trimming/merging

Audio editing

Royalty-free music library

Picture-in-picture mode (duets)

Transition effects, etc.

About Banuba:

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 9 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Banuba provides software development kits (SDKs) for augmented reality and video editing, as well as ready-to-integrate solutions for virtual try-on on face, hair and hand.

Contacts

Email: info@banuba.com

Banuba official blog: https://www.banuba.com/blog

Banuba on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/banuba

Banuba on X: https://x.com/BanubaFaceAR