Gentex Corporation Announces Agreements With New Partners for Ops-Core® RAILINK® Power and Data ARC Rail System

License agreements signed with new development partners for Integrated Headborne Platform









CARBONDALE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders and industrial personnel, has announced partnerships with new development collaborators as part of its Ops-Core RAILINK system accessory program. MOHOC, Inc., Advanced Material and Devices (AMAD), NanoAi Technologies and seven additional partners have entered royalty-free license agreements to create new accessories, further expanding the RAILINK ecosystem and enhancing its capabilities for end users.

“These agreements with new development partners underscore Gentex’s commitment to continuing to expand and evolve the capabilities of this innovative platform. By leveraging the expertise of industry leaders in their respective capability domains to develop more accessories, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our end users, and the system becomes more impactful to a broader audience,” said Rafe Bennett, Vice President of Product Management at Gentex Corporation.

To support future product and accessory development, Gentex offers select industry partners royalty-free licensing and optional technical assistance, simplifying the process of leveraging the patented RAILINK system’s advanced capabilities. To learn more about becoming a RAILINK Development Partner and sign up for future RAILINK announcements click https://www.gentexcorp.com/introducing-railink/

About RAILINK Power and Data System

The RAILINK platform facilitates integration of a broad range of sensors, displays, augmented reality capability and wireless functionality on the headborne system. Powered by a central helmet power center, feeding power to, and sharing data between, an array of smart nodes and a VAS/NVG interface RAILINK improves protection and lethality by increasing the effectiveness of the user and reducing their burden.

About MOHOC, Inc.

Founded in 2014, MOHOC develops specialized cameras for elite end users. MOHOC products serve the Special Forces, defense, tactical law enforcement and first responders in the US and over 70 countries worldwide with both video recording cameras and the new MOHOC® 2 series for live video streaming. For further information, please visit www.mohoc.com.

About Advanced Material and Devices

AMAD develops next-generation blast sensor products for air, underwater and human surrogate applications, supporting its vision to innovate systems that enhance the safety and protection of personnel and equipment. AMAD’s expertise also extends into magnetorheological (MR) materials and devices, providing adaptive solutions for protective systems. Learn more about AMAD here.

About NanoAi Technologies

NanoAi Technologies is a proven proprietary platform sensing technology with the ability to detect explosives, ammunition and narcotics at standoff distances with wearable, drone/robot/vehicle and mounted capabilities. Combined with the full force of its artificial intelligence, swarming capabilities and geolocation of each sensor providing immediate real-time results simultaneously to operators in the field and the task force. For more on NanoAi, visit www.nanoaitechnology.com

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation’s portfolio for defense, emergency response and security forces, the focus and dedication of the company’s Ops-Core brand remains the same – protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable, open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system level performance.

