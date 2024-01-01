Panasonic Debuts WR-AV800 AV Processor

For seamless audio-visual communication and participation in meetings and classrooms

Key Features:

1. Seamless integration of multiple microphones and PTZ cameras



The WR-AV800 supports up to four ceiling microphones and eight PTZ cameras for immersive, natural audio-visual communication that effectively connects remote participants to on-site discussions.

2. Intelligent speaker tracking with advanced camera integration



Automatic tracking enables PTZ cameras to follow speakers in real time, even as they move around while using a wireless microphone. Beam focus ensures seamless automatic coordination between ceiling microphones and PTZ cameras without requiring preset configurations to capture speakers regardless of the room layout.

3. Integration with plug-ins for Media Production Suite



WR-AV800 can be integrated with software switching on Video Mixer*1 plug-in.

The connection from camera to Video Mixer plug-in can be configured using SDI, SRT, or NDI®. When used with Auto Tracking plug-in, it enables continuous and precise tracking of lecturers or presenters, delivering a more immersive and high-quality hybrid meeting experience.

*1 : This feature will be implemented in version 2 of Video Mixer. Please refer to the product webpage for information on availability.

* NDI® is a video connectivity technology and is registered as a trademark by Vizrt NDI AB in the United States and other countries.

4. AV Bridge and dedicated software for streamlined operation



AV Bridge enables video output and audio input/output with a single USB cable, simplifying setup and reducing the need for complex wiring. In addition, Microphone System Configuration Center software allows centralized management of presets for wireless microphones, ceiling microphones, AV processors and PTZ cameras, ensuring efficient and hassle-free operation.

In the post-pandemic world, the normalization of hybrid communication for seamlessly bridging in-person and online interactions across different locations and time zones has created new challenges. These include difficulty hearing speakers, audio feedback (howling and echo), reduced clarity when people speak simultaneously, and difficulty identifying the speaker. To address such issues, Panasonic first introduced its Ceiling Array Microphone (WX-AM800) earlier this year to improve audio clarity and enhance communication quality. Today, the company has developed an AV Processor (WR-AV800) that works in conjunction with the Ceiling Array Microphone for even more immersive and seamless hybrid communication in larger spaces.

Panasonic is committed to leveraging its expertise in acoustics and audio technology to refine solutions that seamlessly connect physical and virtual spaces, ultimately to realize communication environments optimized for all participants.

About Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.



Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, is strengthening the bonds among people and enriching our customers’ lives by providing consumer electronics, including AVC products such as OLED TVs, Lumix digital cameras, headphones, phones, intercoms, and more, as well as business products and solutions including for broadcast, professional AV, and sound systems globally. Our mission is to offer people new emotion and relaxation through our entertainment and communication solutions. To fulfill this mission, we strive to act with professionalism to continuously recreate the future by connecting people. For more details, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/global/peac.

