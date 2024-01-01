HeyGen Launches AI Studio, a Next-Generation AI Video Editor

AI Studio Transforms Video Creation into an Effortless, Writing-Like Experience – Built to Simplify and Supercharge AI Video Editing

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeyGen, the AI video generator for businesses and creators, today announced AI Studio, its new video editor, that makes end-to-end video creation effortless. AI Studio combines intuitive design with advanced artificial intelligence to make video creation more accessible and more powerful – transforming complex editing tasks into seamless, creative experiences.





Now, A-roll controls aren’t just another feature set of HeyGen; they are the key to crossing the invisible quality threshold, the moment when your audience stops seeing the technology and begins engaging wholly with your message. By integrating delivery controls into AI Studio, HeyGen empowers creatives to produce videos that feel authentic, captivate viewers, and leave a lasting impact. HeyGen AI Studio offers professional-quality videos with an easy-to-use interface and unprecedented avatar control – fine-tuning every detail throughout the process. AI is typically a black box, where the user doesn’t know what output they will get. With these latest innovations in AI video, we’re giving more creative control to the creator so that they can bring their vision to life – and not leave it up to chance.

We’re reimagining the entire experience of video editing and creation from the ground up. It’s built around two core pillars:

High-Quality A-Roll Generation – Our top priority has been making sure your on-camera talent looks and feels real, polished, expressive, and production-ready. We’ve pushed the boundaries of realism in face, voice, tone, and gesture to ensure the A-roll looks like something you’d expect from a professional studio. Because no matter how powerful your editing tools are, if the core footage isn’t strong, the final product won’t be either.

A Smarter, More Intuitive Editor – A traditional video editor based on timelines, keyframes, and complex layers was designed for a world where footage was scarce and editing was reserved for professionals. But that world is gone. AI makes it possible for anyone to generate high-quality content. The challenge today isn’t access – it’s usability. Our new editor is designed to eliminate the learning curve of editing videos. It’s fast, flexible, and AI-native, enabling creators of any skill level to produce great videos with clarity and control.

“At our core, we’re rethinking what video creation should look like in the age of AI. It starts with generating high-quality A-roll footage and extends to a new kind of editing interface that breaks away from the traditional timeline,” said HeyGen co-founder and CEO Joshua Xu. “Our script-based editor gives creatives full control over their expressions, tone, and pacing – along with the ability to seamlessly manage B-roll elements like background, on-screen visuals, and more. In a world where ‘good enough’ is often seen as the goal, we believe close enough isn’t enough. Our AI Studio is designed to put the final mile of creativity back into the user’s hands. AI Studio is what enables HeyGen to expand our mission of making visual storytelling accessible to all.”

The AI Studio provides HeyGen’s 15 million users – and 100,000 paying customers – spanning 179 countries with granular control over every moment, ensuring consistently high-quality videos that truly resonate. Here’s how:

With Voice Director Mode , control how their avatar delivers every word, as a movie director would. Users can direct videos using simple, natural language prompts, such as “emphasize this” or “add excitement,” and instantly shape tone, pacing, and emotion to match their message.

, control how their avatar delivers every word, as a movie director would. Users can direct videos using simple, natural language prompts, such as “emphasize this” or “add excitement,” and instantly shape tone, pacing, and emotion to match their message. Voice Mirroring (Speech-to-Speech) uploads a short voice recording of the message as the user would like it to be spoken, which is then replicated and enhanced by an avatar, providing even more precise voice output. The vocal cadence, spacing, and personality will be reflected in the avatar voice.

uploads a short voice recording of the message as the user would like it to be spoken, which is then replicated and enhanced by an avatar, providing even more precise voice output. The vocal cadence, spacing, and personality will be reflected in the avatar voice. With Gesture Control , infuse life into video avatars with natural, expressive movements. For those using their own video footage, Gesture Control enables customers to link specific words or phrases in their script to pre-recorded gestures, allowing for deliberate and impactful visual cues.

, infuse life into video avatars with natural, expressive movements. For those using their own video footage, Gesture Control enables customers to link specific words or phrases in their script to pre-recorded gestures, allowing for deliberate and impactful visual cues. And finally, users can use the Collaboration Feature to enhance video creation with real-time collaboration (comments, tagging, multi-user editing), realistic previews to streamline reviews, improved proofreading for error-free scripts, and new templates and scene transitions for polished, professional results.

Coming soon, HeyGen will introduce advanced editing capabilities that empower users with the same level of creative control over their supporting visuals as they have over their core content.

Camera Control: Imagine directing virtual camera movements within your scene, adding dynamism and visual interest without ever physically manipulating a camera.

Imagine directing virtual camera movements within your scene, adding dynamism and visual interest without ever physically manipulating a camera. Premium Motion Elements: Elevate your videos with professionally designed motion graphics and animations that are seamlessly integrated and customizable.

Elevate your videos with professionally designed motion graphics and animations that are seamlessly integrated and customizable. Magic Apply B-roll: Effortlessly find and integrate relevant B-roll footage that intelligently aligns with your script and the overall tone of your video.

Effortlessly find and integrate relevant B-roll footage that intelligently aligns with your script and the overall tone of your video. Generative Elements: Explore the power of AI to generate unique visual elements on demand, tailored to your specific needs and creative vision.

Explore the power of AI to generate unique visual elements on demand, tailored to your specific needs and creative vision. Prompt-Based Editing: Describe the visual changes you want to see, and let AI intelligently edit your B-roll, making post-production faster and more intuitive than ever before.

These upcoming features represent HeyGen’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI video generation, providing customers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring your most ambitious video ideas to life end-to-end. In all, HeyGen is providing a canvas for your vision, a stage for your voice, and the power to connect with your audience on a deeper level.

Brands, content creators, marketers, and businesses looking to enhance their video marketing strategies can learn more about AI Studio by visiting: https://www.heygen.com/ai-studio

About HeyGen: HeyGen is the AI video generator for businesses. With HeyGen, companies can create videos from text in seconds, localize them into over 175+ languages and dialects, and personalize at scale. In today’s video-first world, our mission is to empower businesses to grow by making visual storytelling accessible to all.

