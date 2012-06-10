Kopin Announces Cross-Country Roadshow, Showcasing Near-to-Eye Vision System Technology

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, is excited to announce its cross-country Vision-Tech Roadshow (June 9-25).





During the Vision-Tech Roadshow, guests are invited to experience live demonstrations of Kopin’s near-to-eye AR/VR systems, headsets, microdisplays, and NeuralDisplay™ prototype designed to enhance user experiences across medical, defense, and training applications.

NeuralDisplay Prototype: AI-powered microdisplay technology set to make AR/VR solutions more comfortable by automatically adapting to user’s unique vision requirements. NeuralDisplay™ has the potential to revolutionize spatial computing by eliminating the need for dedicated eye-tracking cameras, significantly reducing size, weight, power consumption, and cost.

Medical Headset: A state-of-the-art combined reality headset tailored for medical professionals, offering high-resolution visuals and real-time data to support precision in surgical and diagnostic procedures.

Daytime Visual Augmentation System: A daytime-readable see-through Heads-Up Display (HUD) module for warfighters that enhances situational awareness by providing real-time data such as navigation cues, drone feeds, and text communications over real-world scenes.

Night Vision Goggle Clip-In Solution: A revolutionary night vision goggle clip-in solution that replaces monochrome green AR symbology with full-color, high-resolution visuals. The solution enhances warfighter situational awareness in low-visibility conditions.

MicroLED Display: High-brightness, high-contrast microdisplay built to revolutionize XR experiences with superior image quality and performance.

Michael Murray, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Kopin’s Vision-Tech Roadshow is the perfect platform to showcase how AR/VR innovations are driving advancements in medical, defense, enterprise, and commercial applications. Our near-to-eye technologies demonstrate Kopin’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in augmented reality and virtual reality, delivering solutions that enhance performance and safety across critical applications.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

