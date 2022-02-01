Panasas Introduces Advanced Data Insight and Data Movement Suite for HPC and AI/ML Environments

The Panasas PanFS® software suite expands with visibility and mobility products by Atempo

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasas®, the data engine for innovation, today announced new data insight and mobility products joining the company’s PanFS software suite. The PanView™ and PanMove™ software solutions bring enhanced data management and analytics tools to Panasas storage that improve visibility and portability of precious data assets at organizations deploying high-performance computing (HPC), high-performance data analytics (HPDA), and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) workloads at scale.

“Volumes of unstructured data are growing rapidly today, driven by the increasing convergence of traditional HPC and AI workloads. Our customers need integrated, easy-to-use tools that help them predict and optimize data management,” said Tom Shea, Panasas President and CEO. “The PanView and PanMove suite continues the Panasas new product trajectory and gives our customers the control they need over their data – across platforms and in the cloud – to turn data insights into mission-critical actions.”

Two products resulted from a new strategic relationship between Panasas and Atempo, a leading software manufacturer for data protection and data management. Panasas PanView™ Analytics by Atempo is a data management and analytics tool that provides end-users with a simple, consolidated global view of their data across Panasas storage systems as well as comprehensive reporting on storage activity from a single dashboard.

Panasas PanMove™ Advanced by Atempo is a data movement and protection tool that expands Panasas’ class-leading reliability to reach beyond a single storage cluster. PanMove enables end-users to move large volumes of data easily and reliably between different Panasas ActiveStor® systems, locally and across geographic distances. Data can also be moved between PanFS storage environments and S3 object stores, whether in public or private clouds, or on-prem solutions.

When paired with Atempo’s Miria products, end-users can extend this protection, synchronization, and replication even further to backup and archive targets such as tape and tape robotics as well as Azure and Google cloud object storage. Miria’s centralized admin interface tracks the status and provenance of data across all those locations, taking a significant step toward a multi-cloud strategy.

“We are excited by this close collaboration between our teams to provide a joint scalable and performant storage solution that is reliable, efficient, and easily managed,” stated Louis Laszlo, VP of Product Management at Atempo. “Miria is an innovative all-in-one data portability solution designed to protect, move, and archive large volumes of data. Miria meets the growing needs of today’s customers and partners who require high performance and scalability. Our combined technologies create a very intelligent and validated data management solution.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Atempo to provide our customers with the data mobility and insights they need,” said Jeff Whitaker, VP of Marketing and Product at Panasas. “These new offerings are key additions to our PanFS software suite, and they underscore our continued transformation into a multiplatform, software-first company. With an expanding family of software products and our ActiveStor® platforms – all focused squarely on reliability and high performance at scale – we are better addressing the needs of the converging HPC, HPDA, and AI/ML market. We’re excited to deliver our leading high-performance storage solutions to a broader audience.”

Panasas will be demonstrating its diversified software solutions at booth #713 at SuperComputing ‘22 in Dallas, Texas on November 14th – 17th, 2022. PanView and PanMove solutions will be available to customers in Q1 2023.

For more information about the Panasas PanFS data engine and the ActiveStor systems, please visit www.panasas.com.

About Panasas

Panasas builds a portfolio of data solutions that deliver exceptional performance, unlimited scalability, and unparalleled reliability – all at the best total cost of ownership and lowest administrative overhead. The Panasas data engine accelerates AI and high-performance applications in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, media, financial services, and government. The company’s flagship PanFS® data engine and ActiveStor® storage solutions uniquely combine extreme performance, scalability, and security with the reliability and simplicity of a self-managed, self-healing architecture. The Panasas data engine solves the world’s most challenging problems: curing diseases, designing the next jetliner, creating mind-blowing visual effects, and using AI to predict new possibilities.

About Atempo

Atempo is a leading independent European-based software vendor with an established global presence that includes thousands of prestigious customers worldwide. Atempo provides solutions to protect, store, move and recover all mission-critical data sets. With over 30 years of data protection and data management, Atempo offers a complete portfolio of solutions from physical and virtual server backup to global data management across heterogenous storage. For more information visit www.atempo.com.

