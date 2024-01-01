OWC Launches “My OWC” App to Further Streamline Setup, Support, and Ownership Experience

OWC is Leading the Shift Toward App-First Customer Experiences (CX), Setting New Benchmark for Customer Connection in the Hardware Space

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the My OWC app on iOS. From when the box is opened, the new intuitive mobile companion streamlines every stage of the customer experience (CX), empowering users to effortlessly set up and manage their OWC products, access personalized support, and stay up to date with push notifications – all from the palm of their hand.





OWC has always focused on making technology approachable and easy to use. And with the My OWC app, that experience is even more seamless. The app offers a more connected way to set up, manage, and get the most out of your gear, right from the start. Getting started is simple. Customers can simply scan a QR code or select their device from the list. Step-by-step guides, how-to videos, FAQs, are now at your fingertips, as well as instant real-time notifications of firmware alerts, compatibility tips, and maintenance suggestions. All of which is completely personalized for their exact product(s).

“Our mission has always been to make technology work for people…not the other way around,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. “The My OWC app builds on that promise by giving users a simple, smart way to connect with their gear, get support when they need it, and stay in the loop…all from the convenience of their phone.”

​​My OWC app key features include:

Quick Start & Setup Resources – Instantly access product manuals, setup instructions, troubleshooting resources, and commonly asked questions

Product-Specific Alerts – Stay informed with real-time notifications about firmware updates, performance tips, product news, and more

– Stay informed with real-time notifications about firmware updates, performance tips, product news, and more 3D Product Previews – Use augmented reality to view select OWC products in your own workspace – see how devices will fit before setup

– Use augmented reality to view select OWC products in your own workspace – see how devices will fit before setup Easy Product Management – Register your OWC products in seconds to ensure you stay up to date with product-specific news and updates

Stay Updated – Get the latest OWC news, upcoming events, and exclusive updates right from the app

The My OWC app is available now as a free download from the Apple App Store, here: https://download.owc.com/myowc/ios

For further information about the My OWC app, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/my-owc-app

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

