Industry Veterans Join Machine Solutions, Inc. Leadership Team

New Appointments Bring Decades of Expertise to Advance Customer-Focused MedTech Innovation

Machine Solutions, Inc., a leading innovator in the medical device industry specializing in minimally invasive therapies and automation, proudly announces the appointment of two esteemed industry veterans to its executive team. These new leaders bring a wealth of experience from top companies and are poised to position the company for continued growth and deepen the expertise of the organization.

Andrew Holman joins as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), with a distinguished career in driving operational excellence and strategic growth. His leadership at companies like VitalPath, Prytime Medical, Inc., BrainScope Company, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation has been instrumental in scaling operations, enhancing commercial strategies, and building strong customer relationships, making him an invaluable addition to Machine Solutions’ mission of delivering customer-centric solutions in the ever-evolving MedTech landscape.

Michael Hobday steps in as Vice President of Technology, bringing over 20 years of experience in MedTech innovation and product development. His previous roles at leading companies, including more than two decades at Medtronic, have equipped him with the expertise to lead technological advancements, streamline product pipelines, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions in the MedTech space.

The addition of Holman and Hobday underscores Machine Solutions’ commitment to advancing both its technological and commercial capabilities while addressing the dynamic needs of the MedTech sector. Their extensive backgrounds in high-performance environments will enable Machine Solutions to refine its product offerings, expand its commercial reach, and continue to meet the evolving demands of its global customer base. Their proven track record at industry giants further emphasizes Machine Solutions’ dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering groundbreaking solutions to its customers.

“Machine Solutions has long been recognized as an industry leader in the MedTech space, and the addition of Andrew Holman and Michael Hobday will help us take our company to the next level,” said Brian Strini, CEO. “Their leadership, vision, and deep understanding of technology and commercialization will be critical in expanding our product portfolio, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers. We are excited about the future and the impact these leaders will have on our continued success.”

By strengthening its leadership team with individuals who have contributed to the success of some of the world’s most respected MedTech organizations, Machine Solutions reaffirms its role as a comprehensive, customer-focused partner in MedTech solutions and automation. The company remains dedicated to advancing medical device technologies, improving patient outcomes, and driving innovation that shapes the future of healthcare.

ABOUT MACHINE SOLUTIONS INC.

Machine Solutions Inc. is the premier provider of advanced equipment and services to the medical device industry. The unified brands of MSI, Steeger USA, Vante, PlasticWeld Systems, Crescent Design, Beahm Designs, BW-TEC, Intec Automation, SEBRA and Alpine Laser provide a breadth of products to support customer needs and growth. Machine Solutions provides superior customer experiences by focusing on delivering quality and value, and by dedicating resources to its aftermarket team for technical service and process support. Machine Solutions has been instrumental in automating manual processes in catheter and stent manufacturing operations and the broader medical device industry. Machine Solutions is privately owned by BW Forsyth Partners. For more, machinesolutions.com.

