Stay Longer & Save at The Westin Maui on Award-Winning Kā‘anapali Beach

Fresh off a remarkable renovation and having earned a slew of recent travel industry accolades, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali invites travelers to rediscover the magic of Maui this summer. To make a getaway even more enticing, the resort is offering an exclusive Stay Longer & Save package—providing the perfect opportunity for guests to indulge in the resort's newest upgrades and luxurious amenities while enjoying oceanfront accommodations along Kāʻanapali – often ranked as one of the best beaches in America.









Stay Longer & Save includes savings of up to 30% off on a stay of 7 nights or more, or up to 20% off of stays from 5 nights. To book visit this link.

The Westin Maui recently unveiled the fully renovated Hōkūpa‘a and Kūkahi Towers, as well as the brand-new Valley Alley social space—which earned the #7 spot on the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best New Attraction. The Valley Alley features Topgolf Swing Suites, duckpin bowling, virtual reality experiences, modern and classic arcade games, and more.

Guests staying in the Hōkūpa‘a Tower can enjoy exclusive access to The Lānai, an upscale lounge and bar offering breathtaking ocean views, crafted cocktails and gourmet bites, in addition to the most luxurious rooms The Westin Maui has to offer.

“Whether you’re revisiting Maui or discovering its beauty for the first time, this summer is the perfect time to visit,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager at The Westin Maui. “With upgraded accommodations and an array of exciting new amenities, our resort offers a matchless experience where luxury meets adventure.”

The Westin Maui’s exceptional renovations and elevated guest experience have not gone unnoticed. The resort was recently awarded the prestigious TravelAge West 2025 Editor’s Pick Award for Best New Resort or Major Renovation in Hawai‘i as part of the magazine’s highly regarded 2025 WAVE Awards. Additionally, The Westin Maui earned a coveted U.S. News & World Report Gold Badge, placing it among the top 25% of luxury hotels and resorts.

With its refreshed accommodations and the new Stay & Save package, The Westin Maui invites guests to experience the magic of Kāʻanapali like never before.

For more information, visit www.WestinMaui.com.

