OvO TV Officially Initiates NASDAQ Listing Preparation: Reshaping the Track with Interactive Drama to Become the First U.S.-Listed Short-Drama Company

As the global short-drama market enters a period of explosive growth, a U.S.-based technology-entertainment company is reshaping the industry landscape. OvO TV, a global short-drama platform headquartered in Ohio, United States, is officially launching its globalization strategy-spanning both the industry market and the capital market-on the strength of a user base in the millions and tens of millions of dollars in first-quarter operating revenue accumulated since launch. OvO TV has stated explicitly that it aims not only to become the first U.S.-listed short-drama company but also-through Interactive Drama, an entirely new content format-to become “the world’s first listed Interactive Drama company.”

OvO TV = Interactive Drama: Redefining Users’ “Time and Wallet”​

While most short-drama platforms still rely on traditional linear storytelling and one-way content delivery, OvO TV has already completed the dimensional upgrade from “watching dramas” to “playing dramas.” On the OvO TV platform, Interactive drama is not merely a concept-it is a core experience deeply embedded in the product’s foundation. Users are no longer passive viewers but participants in the storyline. Through branching plots, user choices, multiple-ending unlocks, and interactive payments, OvO TV elevates the traditional “emotional value” of short drama into “immersive participatory value.”

This tightly bound Interactive drama model has dramatically improved user retention and willingness to pay. Powered by the platform’s built-in full-stack AI capabilities, OvO TV has achieved efficient, industrialized production of Interactive drama content, significantly reducing production costs and shortening delivery cycles, thereby passing profit margins on to ecosystem partners and investors-and proving with real business returns that Interactive drama is a golden track with enormous explosive potential.

The Data Speaks: first-quarter gross revenue Tops US$20 Million, with Millions of Users Underpinning Capital Confidence

OvO TV has built a reserve of more than 100,000 short-drama content assets, organized around the “One Core”-the OvO TV Global Short-Drama Distribution Platform-and the “Six Wings”: the OvostudiO Super Content Factory, the NEXTSHOT Interactive Drama & Short-Drama Production Engine, the OakLand Computing Power Center, the Opendata Global Industry Data & Intelligence Integration Center, the PINKHOLE Global Commissioned Content Creation Platform, and the ONE-ON One-Stop Content Promotion & Distribution System. This core product matrix connects the entire chain-short-drama creation, engine technology, commissioned creation, production, distribution, monetization, computing power, and value circulation-achieving end-to-end independent control of the industry and providing a solid arsenal for continuously attracting global users.

Since officially launching and commencing operations in early June 2026, OvO TV’s global registered users have rapidly exceeded several million. Leveraging the outstanding performance of high-ARPU North American markets and rapid penetration across Asia and Latin America, the platform’s first-quarter gross revenue has steadily reached US$20 million. This figure not only demonstrates that the platform has validated multiple business models-C-end subscriptions, interactive payments, and e-commerce monetization-but also marks OvO TV’s crossing of the startup survival threshold, entering the fast lane of scaled profitability.

Charging Toward Nasdaq: A Two-Way Journey of Industry and Capital

With a solid business foundation, numerous investment institutions have reached a frequent engagement consensus on capital-market plans with OvO TV. Traditional funds and family offices from Singapore and Japan have begun fully advancing the construction of OvO TV’s Asia-Pacific operations center and fully assuming its stock underwriting function.OvO TV’s capital path is clear and resolute, backed by a well-developed compliance framework and a global vision, and the company is actively advancing its Nasdaq listing preparation. OvO TV is committed to telling capital markets a new story with greater growth potential-a super industry infrastructure integrating “AI production capacity + Interactive drama + full-chain monetization.”

Singapore’s WEALTH NOW magazine has named OvO TV one of the “Top 50 Most Promising AI Applications of 2027” and a “Best AI Application Employer.” Supporting OvO TV’s clear capital path and exceptional monetization efficiency is a top-tier executive team with a global vision. Its core members include technology experts from leading AI laboratories at top U.S. Ivy League universities, a senior content producer from Korea’s KBS with 15 years of streaming-platform industry experience, legal and audit executives with extensive Wall Street capital-markets experience, and industry pioneers specializing in Web3 and global financial services. This composite team configuration-“hard-core technology + content DNA + financial expertise”-has won the favor and backing of multiple top-tier venture capital institutions since OvO TV’s early startup phase, with its first-round financing of US$12 million fully invested in technology R&D and global market expansion.

About OvO TV

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, OvO TV is an AI-driven, full-stack ecosystem platform for the global short-form drama industry, serving markets across North America, Asia, and Latin America.

Rather than operating as a traditional short-form drama distribution channel or a standalone content distribution tool, OvO TV is building an integrated, industry-wide ecosystem that provides end-to-end infrastructure and services for the global short-form drama sector.

Its comprehensive business offerings span content distribution, AI-assisted content creation, project crowdfunding, e-commerce monetization, on-chain copyright verification, and global agency partnerships, connecting creators, investors, content owners, and commercial partners across the entire industry value chain.

Contact:

Sia Chueng

siachueng0@gmail.com

https://www.ovotv.io/

SOURCE: OvO TV

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