Namibia Securities Exchange Listing and Commencement of Trading

Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all the requirements for a listing on the Development Capital Board (“DevX”) of the Namibia Securities Exchange (“NSX”) under the symbol “SEI”, with trading to commence on 16 November 2026. Today’s announcement follows the Company’s announcement of 14 April 2026, in which is advised that it initiated discussions with the Namibia Securities Exchange with a view to being admitted for trading.

The listing on the Namibian Securities Exchange provides a mechanism whereby local Namibian investors are able to acquire shares in the Company. The Company will be working with local advisers in Namibia to explore options to provide and develop liquidity for local Namibian investors. The listing does not involve the issuance of any new securities, and there will be no change to Sintana’s listings on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, which will remain the primary listings for Sintana’s common shares.

Robert Bose Sintana’s CEO commented, “We are excited to be able to welcome Namibians to Sintana’s shareholder register ahead of significant expected progress on our offshore portfolio over the coming quarters. The listing of Sintana on the Namibian Securities Exchange represents a long overdue milestone bringing share ownership and the opportunity to be invested in Namibia’s emerging oil and gas industry to Namibians locally. With ongoing activity in the Orange Basin including on Total-operated PEL 83, home to Mopane, and Chevron-operated PEL 90, as well in the Walvis Basin on Chevron-operated PEL 82, Sintana offers investors – now including Namibians – a unique opportunity to be exposed to the emergence of offshore Namibia as the world’s next great hydrocarbon province.”

Knowledge Katti, Chairman & CEO of Custos Energy and Non-Executive Director of Sintana added, “This listing is deeply personal to me. It has long been my dream to open Namibia’s oil and gas industry to Namibians themselves, and today that door is open. With Sintana trading on the Namibia Securities Exchange, every Namibian investor, and especially our youth, can own a share in Namibia’s offshore opportunity including the Orange Basin story through their own exchange. Through Sintana’s 49% interest in Custos Energy, shareholders gain exposure to our world-class portfolio of exploration blocks and to our flagship Mopane discovery, which is now under appraisal. Operator TotalEnergies has publicly outlined a path towards a final investment decision and development. Namibians no longer have to watch the discoveries off our coast from the sidelines. They can now proudly say: we are part of it.“

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus – Nomad and Joint Broker Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Stifel – Joint Broker

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley Ashton Clanfield (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Paterson – Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO – Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in active emerging frontiers. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as pending indirect interests in additional licences in Namibia and Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes. The portfolio is at an inflection point, with potential for substantial value growth in the near, intermediate and long-term.

https://www.sintanaenergy.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Acquisition on terms currently proposed or at all, the receipt of all associated regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions, and the prospective nature of PEL 37. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe”, ‘‘could”, “should” ‘‘envisage”, ‘‘estimate”, ‘‘intend”, ‘‘may”, ‘‘plan”, ‘‘will” or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Company’s current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Company. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, failure to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy conditions precedent to the completion of the Acquisition, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

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