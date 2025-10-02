Outfit 7 – Talking Tom Cat Remaster: The OG Returns with Fresh Moves and a Whole New Vibe

Guess who’s back?

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Outfit7 today unveiled the remaster of the game that started it all – Talking Tom Cat. Celebrating 15 years since its original release, this isn’t just a nostalgic throwback. It’s a bold, full-scale remake that breathes new life into the OG classic. Fans can expect the playful charm they love now upgraded with fresh animations, updated visuals, and enhanced interactive features, including the signature talkback effect that made Talking Tom a viral sensation.

A Fresh Take on a Classic

At the center of this relaunch is the new Tom, redesigned as part of Outfit7’s broader rebrand of the entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. He is livelier, more expressive, and bursting with personality, from every flick of an eyebrow to each cheeky smirk and hilarious reaction. Subtle details in his movements and expressions make him feel more alive than ever, giving longtime fans and new players alike a reason to laugh, poke, and play.

Gameplay and Features

The remaster keeps the classic poking, scratching, and farting antics fans love, now dialed up with next-level flair:

Animations that pop: Every eyebrow raise, smirk, and silly reaction is livelier and funnier than ever.

Every eyebrow raise, smirk, and silly reaction is livelier and funnier than ever. Revamped street corner: Tom’s iconic playground gets a visual glow-up that makes every poke feel fresh.

Tom’s iconic playground gets a visual glow-up that makes every poke feel fresh. New food chaos: From spaghetti twirls to cotton candy catastrophes, watching Tom chow down is hilariously unpredictable.

From spaghetti twirls to cotton candy catastrophes, watching Tom chow down is hilariously unpredictable. Voice modulators and filters: Twist, warp, and giggle your way through endless talkback shenanigans.

Twist, warp, and giggle your way through endless talkback shenanigans. Share your funniest moments: Capture, record, and flaunt your Tom-inspired antics across social media with ease.

Whether Tom tackles a bowl of spaghetti, devours a stick of cotton candy, or lets out a chilly fart, watching his reactions is all part of the fun.

A Cultural Icon Worth Refreshing

Talking Tom isn’t just a character – he’s a global pop culture icon. Since his debut, Tom has starred in countless memes and connected with millions worldwide. The original game has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times, and players have poked Tom an astonishing 260 billion times, just to see his hilarious reactions. That’s more than 30 pokes for every person on Earth! Fifteen years later, he’s still topping charts, still making people laugh, and still setting new standards. This remaster isn’t just a glow-up – it’s proof that Tom is ready for a new generation of fans who want their fun bigger, louder, and even more ridiculous.

How to Get the Talking Tom Cat Remaster

Android users can simply update their existing app to access all the new features. iPhone users can update via the App Store, while iPad users need to download the updated version separately.

Update or download Talking Tom Cat now and see how Tom has leveled up for 2025 and beyond. And don’t forget – poke Tom as much as you like to see all the hilarious reactions and surprises he has in store!

Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Cat is the game that started one of the most iconic mobile gaming franchises in the world. Players interact with Tom by poking him and hearing him repeat what they say in his signature talk-back style. Fully remastered with refreshed visuals, new animations, voice modulators, and plenty of surprises, Talking Tom Cat brings even more fun and personality to the classic experience that has entertained millions for 15 years. Find more information HERE.

