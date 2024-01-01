Journey Across the Northern Edge of 17th Century Japan in Ghost of Yōtei, Out Now on PlayStation 5

Explore the breathtaking landscapes of Ezo as Atsu, a wandering mercenary on a path of vengeance and redemption









SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced the worldwide launch of Ghost of Yōtei™, the new highly-anticipated video game from Sucker Punch Productions. Available now on PlayStation®5, Ghost of Yōtei delivers a deeply immersive adventure set in 17th century Japan.

Ghost of Yōtei is Available Now

Ghost of Yōtei is available today on PlayStation 5. The game is offered in Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions.

A New Standalone Chapter in the Acclaimed Series

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and set 300 years after the events of the critically-acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan. The game blends expansive exploration with intricate combat mechanics, while introducing a new setting and new protagonist, a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu.

The story follows Atsu, who is thirsty for revenge as she travels through beautiful, rugged landscapes, hunting those who killed her family many years earlier, but she finds much more than vengeance.

“Sucker Punch Productions has crafted a remarkable experience for fans to enjoy on PlayStation 5. The dedication and care to bringing the landscapes, legends, and soul of Ezo to life is nothing short of inspiring,” said Hermen Hulst, CEO, Studio Business, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We can’t wait for players to begin their journey. I hope that when you step into Atsu’s world you feel how much heart lies behind this creative endeavor.”

“Ghost of Yōtei is a story of healing and redemption that runs deeper than vengeance, told through the eyes of a new hero set in the breathtaking edge of Japan,” said Brian Fleming, Co-Founder & Studio Head of Sucker Punch Productions. “We’re so proud of what the team has built, and we can’t wait for players to begin their journey.”

In addition, Ghost of Yōtei Legends, a cooperative multiplayer mode, will be arriving in 2026 as free post-launch downloadable content for owners of Ghost of Yōtei.1

An Experience Made Possible by PlayStation 5

Harnessing the power of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, Ghost of Yōtei delivers views of Ezo with stunning visual fidelity, lightning-fast load times, and immersive combat made possible by the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The adventure extends beyond the living room TV with PlayStation®Portal, allowing players to continue Atsu’s journey in the palms of their hands.2

PlayStation 5 Pro Features for Ghost of Yōtei include:

PlayStation® Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR): Get super sharp image clarity on your 4K TV using AI-enhanced resolution for ultra-high definition play with astonishing detail.

Advanced Ray Tracing: Experience next-level realism with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and high-quality global illumination as you explore stunning game worlds.

Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Console Bundle and Accessories

To commemorate the launch, a limited-edition Ghost of Yōtei PlayStation 5 console and Ghost of Yōtei DualSense wireless controller are also now available. These feature custom designs that pay homage to the game’s setting and heroine, offering fans a unique way to celebrate the long-awaited release of the title.

For keyart and b-roll, please visit Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Asset Library

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation. For more information about our company, please visit SonyInteractive.com. For more information about PlayStation products, please visit PlayStation.com.

1Available via patch update (v.TBA). Internet connection and account for PlayStation Network required. PlayStation Plus subscription (sold separately) required for online play or multiplayer. PS Plus is subject to recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Age restrictions apply. Terms apply: play.st/psplus-usageterms.

2PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PS5 console and account for PlayStation Network is required. The PS5 console must be connected to a broadband internet connection, powered on fully or in Rest Mode, and it must be paired with your PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:



PlayStationPR@sony.com