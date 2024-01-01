Other World Computing to Showcase Unparalleled Roster of Memory Cards and Readers, Storage, and Connectivity Solutions at Imaging USA

Photography Professionals to See First-Hand Why OWC Is the Most Trusted Brand for Ensuring Speed, Reliability, Durability, and Longevity

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its unparalleled roster of memory cards and readers, storage, and connectivity solutions at the upcoming Professional Photographers of America (PPA), Imaging USA, taking place ​​January 11-13, 2026 (Nashville, TN), in OWC Booth #130.





During the show, event attendees will have an opportunity to see firsthand how OWC’s memory cards, storage solutions, and connectivity tools elevate professional workflows and deliver the speed, reliability, and durability photographers depend on in the field and in the studio.

Featured OWC solutions on display will include:

OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers:

OWC Storage:

OWC Docks:

“When a photographer presses the shutter, they are capturing a moment that may never come again,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “We are therefore uncompromising in the design and build of OWC solutions to ensure each and every one delivers unparalleled speed, reliability, durability, and longevity. Our goal is to give photographers the freedom to focus on what they love and do best without ever questioning whether their technology will be there for them today, tomorrow, or decades into the future.”

Imaging USA features classes, networking opportunities, and a trade show to help professionals feel inspired and ready to grow their photography business. To learn more and register to attend, please visit: https://imagingusa.com/.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive show specials through OWC’s reseller partners, including savings of up to 20% on select OWC Atlas memory cards, card readers, drives, and more available via B&H Photo and Pixel Connection. Further details can be obtained by visiting OWC Booth #130, the B&H Photo booth, and/or the Pixel Connection booth.

