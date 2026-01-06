Global Industrial Introduces High-Performance Plastic Guard Rails for Safe and Flexible Facility Protection

Engineered to absorb impact, reduce floor damage, and decrease maintenance costs

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, has announced the launch of its newest Global Industrial Exclusive Brand™ solution: the Global Industrial™ Plastic Guard Rail.

The Global Industrial™ Plastic Guard Rail is engineered to provide protection for people, products, and equipment from collision damage. Its patent-pending design combines durable construction with the flexibility to absorb impact force, reducing facility floor damage and the need for replacement rails. Optional drop-in/lift out rail brackets further enhance system flexibility, allowing rails to be lifted out quickly to simplify equipment movement and maintenance while reducing assembly time.

“Our new plastic guard rails include multiple post heights, post styles, and rail lengths, providing customers with customized configurations to fit their facilities’ requirements,” said John Franceschini, Senior Category Manager at Global Industrial. “The patent-pending design delivers an exceptional impact rating and its energy-absorbing rubber base helps reduce floor damage. These features help lower the total cost of ownership when compared to alternative solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Features of the new plastic guard rail system include:

Flexible and Durable Construction: Patent-pending design that reduces the need for replacements and maintenance compared to traditional steel configurations

Long-Lasting Protection: Chip, rust, flake, and corrosion-resistant, as well as freeze & flame resistant with a rating of UL94 V2 that can withstand temperatures as low as -94°F to as hot as 158°F

ANSI I 9-7 Compliant (20K Joules / 9,000 LBS. at 7MPH): Exceptional impact rating when used as a complete system

Tailored to Your Space: 17 SKUs available, including 3 post heights (18″, 42″, 60″), 3 post styles (end, middle, corner), and 8 rail lengths (3′-10′) to fit a range of layouts

View the Global Industrial™ Plastic Guard Rail product here.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, “We Can Supply That®”.

