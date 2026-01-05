NBCUniversal’s Peacock to Be First Streamer to Integrate Dolby’s Full Suite of Premium Picture and Sound Innovations

With Forthcoming Adoption of Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4, Plus Expansion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Across Live Sports, Peacock Is the Premier Destination for Streaming in Dolby

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and NBCUniversal announced that Peacock will be the first streaming platform to embrace Dolby’s full suite of advanced picture and sound innovations. This first-of-its-kind technology integration marks a major milestone in streaming entertainment, bringing Dolby’s unmatched combination of sight and sound innovation to Peacock’s wide-ranging portfolio of blockbuster movies, acclaimed originals, and marquee live sports and events.

Continuing its commitment to delivering the best possible fan experience, Peacock is extending the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across live sports over the coming year. Peacock is also the first streamer to announce its commitment to support Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4, anticipated to launch later this year.

“Peacock is raising the bar for what streaming entertainment can be with Dolby,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “This partnership reflects our vision to push the boundaries of live sports and entertainment, delivering experiences that truly stand apart. With Dolby, Peacock stands as the premier destination for viewers who expect nothing less than exceptional entertainment at home.”

“We deliver the most compelling content with the highest quality experience and unparalleled reliability on Peacock,” said David Bohunek, Senior Vice President of Global Video Engineering at NBCUniversal. “Our partnership with Dolby ensures that whether our subscribers are streaming a thrilling playoff game, the latest Universal blockbuster, or a critically acclaimed Peacock Original, they’re experiencing it exactly as creators intended – with breathtaking picture and immersive sound that brings every moment to life.”

Already available for a growing number of titles, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create a more immersive experience for fans with stunning visuals and cinematic sound. Throughout 2026, Peacock will be onboarding more live sports into Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experiences, including Sunday Night Football, NBA, and MLB, making every play feel as vivid and thrilling as being on the 50-yard line, courtside, or sitting behind home plate.

As Peacock delivers on its mission as the ultimate fan-first entertainment destination, it is also preparing to adopt the next generation of Dolby innovation. Unveiled at IFA 2025, Dolby Vision 2 is Dolby’s groundbreaking evolution of its industry-leading picture quality innovation for televisions. Building on the success of Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2 is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s viewers and unlock the most out of your television. From helping solve the debate on whether the picture is “too dark” to delivering a more cinematic experience without distracting judder or soap opera effects, Dolby Vision 2 delivers a more authentic, captivating picture – without compromise.

Built on decades of Dolby audio leadership, Dolby AC-4 is Dolby’s most advanced and efficient audio codec to date, delivering crystal-clear sound with up to 50% greater efficiency than traditional codecs. Dolby AC-4 offers new personalization and dialog enhancement features and unlocks the highest audio fidelity possible while using a fraction of the bandwidth of traditional codecs.

Love Sports, Movies, and TV more in Dolby

There’s nothing like an experience in Dolby. With Dolby Vision, colors burn brighter, details look crisper, and contrast runs deeper, so you will never miss the emotion in a pivotal scene or the intensity of a game-changing play. With Dolby Atmos, sound moves above and all around you, putting you at the heart of the story and the height of the action, making every explosion more intense, every game day more thrilling, and every moment more memorable. From the most intimate and emotional moments to the biggest, loudest plays, Dolby brings you closer to the stories and moments you love.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the “Law & Order” and “Real Housewives” franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League and the NBA; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including “The Office” and 50 years of “Saturday Night Live” episodes. Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

