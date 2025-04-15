Wondershare Virbo Renewed Its Digital Human Creations Capabilities and Entered the Era of “5-Minute Applications”

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Virbo, One stop creation tool for AI voice broadcast videos from Wondershare Technology, has launched a major update across both mobile and web platforms, marking a significant step forward in the accessibility and efficiency of AI-driven content creation. The new version has upgraded key features, including Quick Avatar Customization, Talking Photo, and Dynamic Subtitles. By lowering technical and creative barriers, Virbo empowers users across industries to create digital human content more quickly, intelligently, and intuitively than ever before.

Quick Avatar Customization: Personalized Avatars in Minutes

The new Quick Avatar Customization feature enables users to generate a fully personalized digital avatar by uploading a 10-second video or a single photo. Leveraging lightweight AI model training, the process delivers high-fidelity results—including accurate lip-sync and facial expressions—within just 15 minutes. This drastically reduces the time and cost of traditional avatar modeling, making professional-grade digital humans accessible to individuals and small teams.

Photo Avatar with Motion: Full-Body Animation from a Single Image

Virbo’s signature Talking Photo feature now supports full-body motion, allowing users to animate still images—including real people, cartoons, or anime-style portraits—with coordinated facial expressions and body gestures. This upgrade brings greater realism and expressiveness to avatar-driven content, enhancing applications in marketing, virtual influencers, and creative storytelling.

Dynamic Subtitles: Smarter, Multilingual Captioning

The updated Dynamic Subtitles feature introduces automatic keyword recognition and multi-language rhythm matching, enabling real-time caption generation that reflects the tone and pacing of speech. It also supports applying different subtitle styles for different speakers, making it ideal for multi-character content, music videos, and cross-border marketing campaigns.

“With this upgrade, we’re expanding what it means to create with AI,” said Dour, Marketing Director of Wondershare Virbo. “Our goal is to put powerful AI technology into the hands of everyday creators—whether you’re a small business owner, a teacher, or a content creator. By making AI video creation faster, more affordable, and more lifelike, we’re helping people communicate more creatively and effectively than ever before.”

Compatibility and Price

Virbo is available on the Web, iOS, and Android, with subscription plans starting at $19.9 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit official website or app store. Stay updated by following us on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn to learn more about Virbo.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

