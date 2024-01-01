Xsolla Co-Sponsors Gamescom Dev Leadership Summit in Lisbon, Bringing Together Gaming Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Game Development

Platform Supporting 1,500+ Game Developers Across 200+ Geographies to Host Networking Dinner and Co-Moderate Strategic Roundtable at Premier European Gaming Executive Summit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced its co-sponsorship of the Gamescom Dev Leadership Summit Lisbon, taking place February 24-26 at SUD Lisboa in Portugal. The event brings together gaming industry executives, studio founders, and business leaders to explore opportunities and innovations shaping the future of game development.









As part of its sponsorship, Xsolla will host the summit’s Wednesday evening networking dinner and co-moderate a strategic roundtable session focused on business models and sustainable growth in the gaming industry.

“We’re seeing incredible innovation from studios across Europe as they build more direct relationships with their players and explore new ways to grow their businesses,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “The Gamescom Dev Leadership Summit brings together some of the industry’s brightest minds to share insights and strategies. We’re thrilled to be part of these conversations and to contribute what we’re learning from working with studios across different markets and business models.”

The summit’s programming explores several exciting areas of opportunity for game studios:

Leadership strategies and organizational excellence in a dynamic industry

Production innovation and quality advancement

Next-generation business models and revenue optimization

Strategic technology decisions and platform opportunities

Creative excellence and enhanced player experiences

AI adoption and implementation strategies for competitive advantage

Xsolla currently provides commerce infrastructure to over 1,500 game developers worldwide, supporting 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies. The company’s platform enables developers to build e-commerce platforms, optimize payment conversion across markets, and access funding and monetization tools designed specifically for the gaming industry.

“Studios today have more opportunities than ever to take control of their monetization and reach players in new ways,” Egenes added. “Whether it’s maximizing revenue through direct-to-consumer channels, expanding into new regional markets, or finding the right growth strategies, the infrastructure and tools available now give studios unprecedented flexibility to scale sustainably.”

The Gamescom Dev Leadership Summit is organized by Gamescom Dev, the developer-focused division of Gamescom. The event takes place at SUD Lisboa Hall in Lisbon, Portugal, providing an ideal setting for strategic discussions and networking among industry leaders.

Game studio executives, publishers, and business development professionals attending the summit can schedule meetings with Xsolla’s team to discuss commerce infrastructure, payment optimization, and growth strategies.

For more information about Xsolla’s participation in the Gamescom Dev Leadership Summit, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Gamescom-Dev-Leadership-Summit-Lisbon

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge



Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com