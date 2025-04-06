Diversified Introduces Atlas Orchestrate to Simplify and Expedite the Deployment of Cloud Environments and Vendor Software Packages

New solution delivers secure, automated, and flexible cloud environments built to support any vendor technology

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Atlas™ Orchestrate, a breakthrough platform that eliminates the complexity of cloud deployment by enabling organizations to set up cloud environments and software packages in minutes – not days or weeks.





Atlas is the secure-by-design infrastructure powering Diversified’s next-generation technology offerings – serving as a secure foundation for future innovations and the centralized location for all Diversified technology offerings. Built on Atlas, the Orchestrate module is designed to automate the provisioning of cloud resources and installation of vendor software packages in a secure, scalable, and efficient way. Industry innovation leaders including Solid State Logic, Chyron, Leostream, Riedel Communications, swXtch.io, TAG Video Systems, Telos Alliance, ATEME, and Imagine Communications have integrated solutions as part of the initial release of Atlas Orchestrate.

“The Telos Alliance is excited to be among the first integrated with the Atlas Orchestrate platform. We view this initiative as a pivotal advancement for driving greater flexibility and enhanced security in cloud utilization,” Costa Nikols, executive team strategy advisor, media and entertainment, Telos Alliance.

Atlas Orchestrate has already proven its value through successful proofs of concept. Monumental Sports & Entertainment is among the early adopters benefiting from its capabilities.

“After our successful cloud proof of concept utilizing the initial group of vendor partners, we are looking forward to further developments of the Atlas Orchestrate platform to simplify our journey into additional cloud-based productions,” said Charlie Myers, chief technology officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Atlas Orchestrate enters the market at a critical moment, as organizations grapple with complexities and security challenges in cloud deployment, and the global cloud media and IT market is projected to reach $1.266 trillion by 2028.

Benefits of Atlas Orchestrate:

Automated deployment and scaling : Deploy cloud environments and vendor applications in minutes.

: Deploy cloud environments and vendor applications in minutes. Security and compliance : Designed to address security and compliance risks with built-in NIST-aligned security architecture, continuous vulnerability scanning, and zero-trust access control.

: Designed to address security and compliance risks with built-in NIST-aligned security architecture, continuous vulnerability scanning, and zero-trust access control. Cost optimization : Minimizes the need for in-house cloud expertise while reducing organizations’ cloud-related expenses.

: Minimizes the need for in-house cloud expertise while reducing organizations’ cloud-related expenses. Multi-cloud and technology-agnostic : Currently supports AWS, with additional cloud providers on the roadmap, and easily integrates with leading software applications.

: Currently supports AWS, with additional cloud providers on the roadmap, and easily integrates with leading software applications. Speed to market : Accelerates deployment timelines, enabling rapid and error free setup for proofs of concept and flexible cloud implementations.

“Atlas Orchestrate is a flexible ecosystem to make cloud-based workflows more accessible,” said Lance Polvado, director, product portfolio at Diversified. “It removes barriers to cloud adoption, allowing clients and partners to deploy applications more efficiently while improving security, reducing complexity, and accelerating time to value.”

Diversified will unveil Atlas Orchestrate ahead of the 2025 NAB Show, scheduled for April 5-9 in Las Vegas. At last year’s NAB, Diversified previewed Intelligent Orchestration as a next-generation approach to cloud deployment—Atlas Orchestrate now turns that innovative strategy into practical reality. Initially targeted at streamlining cloud projects for media clients, Diversified expects Atlas Orchestrate will soon enable growth into new market segments and expanded enterprise use cases.

Event attendees are invited to the “Orchestrating the Future: Connections & Conversations” presentation and happy hour at 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2025, in Theater 3 (W2831), providing an opportunity to connect directly with cloud technology experts and discover how Atlas Orchestrate can support their organization’s cloud objectives.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual and media innovation, recognized for designing and building the world’s most experiential environments. Our Emmy Award-winning team specializes in delivering solutions for the most complex, large-scale, and immersive installations. Serving a global clientele that includes major media organizations and retailers, sports and live performance venues, corporate enterprises, and government agencies, Diversified partners with clients to create spaces that bring people together and keep them coming back.

