Other World Computing (OWC) Launches OWC Archive Pro Ethernet Network-based LTO Backup and Archiving Solution

Will Premiere New OWC Archive Pro Ethernet at NAB 2025

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the OWC Archive Pro Ethernet, a fast and reliable network-based LTO backup and archiving solution engineered for media and entertainment (M&E) pros, government agencies, and any sized business that needs to protect large volumes of critical data. The new and powerful OWC Archive Pro Ethernet can be seen for the first time – live – at NAB 2025, taking place April 5-9, 2025, in Las Vegas, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), in OWC Booth SUL2 and ATTO Booth South Hall Lower — SL5616.





With the OWC Archive Pro Ethernet tapes are accessed like a normal drive, files appear in folders, and moving/retrieving files is drag-and-drop easy. Thanks to built-in ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T technology, the OWC Archive Pro Ethernet can be placed in a separate room or different building for enhanced security, less noise, better host compatibility, and improved user collaboration. With up to 76% cost savings versus HDD-based archiving plus a tape shelf life of 30 years vs. seven years for unpowered HDDs, the OWC Archive Pro Ethernet offers the best ROI of any storage format.

OWC Archive Pro Ethernet Key Features/Functionality:

Optimized (High-Speed) Data Transfers at Scale – Support for network-based shareable storage access via iSCSI

– Support for network-based shareable storage access via iSCSI Powered by ATTO XstreamCORE® 8100T Technology – an industry-leading bridging platform that shares up to four SAS tape drives over a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network

– an industry-leading bridging platform that shares up to four SAS tape drives over a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network ATTO Xtend SAN™ iSCSI Initiator for macOS® – enables macOS users to have a reliable, secure, highly interoperable connection to iSCSI storage

– enables macOS users to have a reliable, secure, highly interoperable connection to iSCSI storage Instant ROI – Offers a 501% ROI with up to 76% lower cost vs HDD storage

– Offers a 501% ROI with up to 76% lower cost vs HDD storage Stores More – Up to 18TB native, up to 45TB compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge

– Up to 18TB native, up to 45TB compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge Fast Tape Creation – Up to 400MB/s native, up to 1000MB/s compressed transfer rates

– Up to 400MB/s native, up to 1000MB/s compressed transfer rates Two 10GbE Ports – Effortless integration into existing infrastructure, ensuring shared connectivity for demanding media and backup workflows

– Effortless integration into existing infrastructure, ensuring shared connectivity for demanding media and backup workflows Flexible – Built-in IBM LTO-7, LTO-8, or LTO-9 made in Japan premium drive options

– Built-in IBM LTO-7, LTO-8, or LTO-9 made in Japan premium drive options Intuitive – Simple GUI for managing and configuring network settings

– Simple GUI for managing and configuring network settings Easy – Drag, drop, and retrieve files with the included Hedge Canister archiving app – a $399 value

– Drag, drop, and retrieve files with the included Hedge Canister archiving app – a $399 value LTFS Compatible – Archive files/folders with drag and drop ease and no proprietary software/hardware concerns

– Archive files/folders with drag and drop ease and no proprietary software/hardware concerns Secure – TAA compliant; supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data

– TAA compliant; supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data Compliance Ready – Supports non-LTFS compatible WORM cartridges required by legal and regulatory record-keeping

– Supports non-LTFS compatible WORM cartridges required by legal and regulatory record-keeping Complete – Includes LTO-data tape and cleaning tape

– Includes LTO-data tape and cleaning tape Certified – Meets Intel Thunderbolt and OWC operating certifications for assured performance and reliability on MacOS and Windows

“The OWC Archive Pro Ethernet has a thorough set of features that will appeal to creative professionals and businesses that need to manage big data,” said Timothy J. Klein, President and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Mac users will appreciate being able to add Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator software as well. It’s been great working with OWC to develop this well-rounded product.”

“At OWC, we’re dedicated to providing innovative storage solutions that – among other things – make data protection effortless,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “The OWC Archive Pro Ethernet combines the reliability and cost savings of LTO tape with the simplicity of network-based access. By integrating Hedge Canister, we’re making archiving as intuitive as drag-and-drop – ensuring users can safeguard their valuable data for decades to come.” He continued, “And, with ATTO’s industry-leading connectivity solutions, we’ve ensured high-speed, low-latency performance for seamless access over a network. Whether in media production, enterprise IT, or government, this is the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it backup solution – secure, scalable, and built for the future.”

With general availability (GA) shipment planned for April 2025, the OWC Archive Pro Ethernet will be offered in LTO-7, LTO-8, and LTO-9 configurations, with each solution including a tape cartridge, cleaning cartridge, Ethernet cable, and Hedge Canister software, with a starting price of $7,799. To learn more and purchase, please visit owc.com.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC).

