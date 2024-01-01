Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Cutting-Edge Thunderbolt™ 5 Storage and Connectivity Solutions at NAB 2025

Attendees to See Firsthand How OWC Empowers Professionals in the Broadcast, Media, and Entertainment Industries Who Need Reliable, High-Performance Storage That Just Works – Even In the Most Sophisticated and Demanding Shooting Scenarios

Don’t Miss: Post Production World Presentation: “Rewriting the Rules: A New Era of Race Storytelling” or the Vimeo Staff Picks Screening Series

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Booth SUL2 | April 6-9 | NAB 2025

WOODSTOCK, Ill. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its lineup for NAB 2025, taking place April 5-9, 2025. Attendees visiting the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), OWC Booth SUL2 can explore its latest innovations, including the OWC ThunderBlade X12 – the ultimate Thunderbolt 5 Shuttle RAID for media production professionals. In addition, OWC will showcase its OWC Atlas Memory Cards and Readers, external drives, shared storage, and connectivity solutions, built for professionals in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries who need reliable, high-performance storage that just works – even in the most sophisticated and demanding shooting scenarios. And OWC will be featured in must-see events, including a Post Production World Presentation and the highly anticipated Vimeo Staff Picks 2025 Screening Series, celebrating outstanding creative work in filmmaking.





Headlining OWC’s NAB showcase will be a game-changing professional-grade RAID solution – the next step in OWC’s Thunderbolt 5 solutions:

OWC ThunderBlade X12 – The ultimate production shuttle RAID up to 96TB, delivering high-capacity storage and blazingly fast sustained speeds in a compact, portable design. Optimized for RAID 0/5/10, it streamlines on-set ingestion and backup while doubling as a premium editing drive for video editors and VFX artists handling 4K to 12K RAW video, multi-cam sequences, and stereoscopic 360 VR workflows. General availability (GA) is planned for late April 2025.

In addition, OWC Booth SUL2 will feature:

OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers – High-performance, premium-quality memory cards and memory card readers designed for the most advanced use cases of professional photographers and videographers.

Direct Attached Storage:

OWC Envoy Ultra – The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD – built like a tank for go-anywhere ruggedness. Bus-powered with a built-in cable for ultra convenience. Revolutionary real-world speed of over 6000MB/s, Envoy Ultra gives you the best of everything in the palm of your hand with reliability you can count on from the proven global leader of Thunderbolt innovations.

– The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD – built like a tank for go-anywhere ruggedness. Bus-powered with a built-in cable for ultra convenience. Revolutionary real-world speed of over 6000MB/s, Envoy Ultra gives you the best of everything in the palm of your hand with reliability you can count on from the proven global leader of Thunderbolt innovations. OWC Express 1M2 – Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions.

– Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions. OWC ThunderBay 8 – The Thunderbolt 40Gb/s 8-bay desktop external storage RAID solution up to 192TB is designed for the speed, capacity, and flexibility to adapt to your evolving needs. Whether you’re changing cameras from a Sony FX9 to a Canon C300 or RED KOMODO, ThunderBay 8 has you covered.

– The Thunderbolt 40Gb/s 8-bay desktop external storage RAID solution up to 192TB is designed for the speed, capacity, and flexibility to adapt to your evolving needs. Whether you’re changing cameras from a Sony FX9 to a Canon C300 or RED KOMODO, ThunderBay 8 has you covered. OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 – With increased capacity to 200TB and speeds of 1700MB/s, the world’s first 3-in-1 productivity platform with unprecedented speed, space, versatility, and convenience delivers Thunderbolt storage, docking, and PCIe expansion for digital imaging, VFX, and video editing.

Network Attached Storage (NAS):

OWC Jellyfish – The OWC Jellyfish is a high-performance, easy-to-use shared storage solution form Terrabytes to Petabytes of capacity designed specifically for video teams, enabling seamless collaboration on 4K, 6K, up to 12K projects without dropped frames. With intuitive management software, built-in security features, and scalable storage options, the OWC Jellyfish empowers creative professionals to streamline their post-production workflow efficiently.

LTO:

OWC Archive Pro Ethernet – Just launched, it is a fast and reliable network-based LTO backup and archiving solution engineered for media and entertainment (M&E) pros, government agencies, and any sized business that needs to protect large volumes of critical data.

Connectivity:

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – Explore a new world filled with workflow possibilities and state-of-the-art performance with the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub. It’s the perfect compact connectivity solution to solve the big problem of not having enough Thunderbolt 5 ports. Now you can turn a single cable connection from your machine into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. With up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed – up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 – and up to 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs, you will redefine your productivity.

“NAB is always an incredible opportunity to connect with the creative and business professionals who drive this industry forward,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “I’m looking forward to hearing firsthand what they need to excel in their work and how we can continue to support them with our award-winning technology.” He continued, “From groundbreaking storage and connectivity solutions to high-performance memory and media cards, OWC is here to empower filmmakers, editors, and businesses to do more than ever before – faster, more efficiently, and without limits.”

“We at Intel are pleased to collaborate with OWC in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for creative professionals,” said Ben Hacker, GM of the Client Connectivity Division. “OWC’s ThunderBlade X12, equipped with Thunderbolt™ technology, offers seamless, reliable high-speed performance for video editors and creators, enabling them to tackle demanding workflows – from 4K to 12K RAW video to VR content – while focusing on creativity without storage limitations.”

In addition, don’t miss these must-see events taking place during NAB 2025:

Post Production World Presentation: “Rewriting the Rules: A New Era of Race Storytelling”



Presenter: Shannon Vandivier and Blake Campbell, Cold Collaborative

Introductions: Larry O’Connor, Other World Computing (OWC)



Moderator: Jon Hoeg, Other World Computing (OWC)



About: Cold Collaborative shares how OWC solutions powered their fast-turnaround, cinematic cycling series—redefining race storytelling through innovation, risk-taking, and game-changing filmmaking.



Date/Time: Monday, April 7, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm



Where: South Hall, Room S226

Title: Vimeo Staff Picks 2025 Screening Series

About: The Vimeo Staff Picks Screening Series is a series of free, in-person events featuring recent Staff Pick favorites. These screenings are accompanied by live commentary from featured local filmmakers, followed by receptions with snacks, swag, and drinks. RSVPs are required.



Date/Time: Monday, April 7, 8:00 pm



Where: Beverly Theater

OWC solutions will also be on display in its strategic partner booths at NAB as follows:

Atlas Lens, Booth N1725 – OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers, Envoy Pro Elektrons and ThunderBlade X12

– OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers, Envoy Pro Elektrons and ThunderBlade X12 AJA Systems, Booth SL3310 – OWC ThunderBlade

– OWC ThunderBlade Amove, Booth SL9832K – OWC ThunderBlade

– OWC ThunderBlade Archiware, Booth SL3705 – OWC Jellyfish Nomad

– OWC Jellyfish Nomad Atto, Booth SL5616 – OWC Archive Ethernet Pro

– OWC Archive Ethernet Pro Hedge, Booth SL12707 – OWC Archive Pro

For further information on NAB 2025, taking place April 5-9 (exhibits April 6-9), please visit: https://www.nabshow.com/.

Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

